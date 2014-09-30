Pictures of the month: September

Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neigbourhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling. Alaa...more

Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neigbourhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling. Alaa said that he has been feeding and taking care of the cats for over 2 months. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

