Pictures of the month: September
A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Wei Liang
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Participants swim in the Atlantic Ocean as they take part in a triathlon in Cascais, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia kisses his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her playoff match in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Paramilitary policemen attend a military drill in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
People attend the screening of the film "Jaws" by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Obama and Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A model has a wig prepared backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa....more
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon. REUTERS/Edward McAllister
Police raises his baton at a man who defied a curfew in Bengaluru, following violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, India....more
A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A boy stands in front of a house built on bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in the village of Ban Napia in Xieng Khouang province, Laos. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and Marxist rebel leader Timochenko shake hands after signing an accord ending a half-century war that killed a quarter of a million people, in Cartagena, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
Funeral for Shimon Peres
Israeli and Palestinian leaders shake hands during a brief chat at the funeral of Shimon Peres, the last of a generation of Israel's founding fathers.
At play in a war zone
The children of Syria play amid the ruins and craters left from the ongoing war.
Deadly Hoboken train crash
A New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey during the morning rush hour.
El Cajon protests after police shooting
Protesters confront officers in riot gear after a fatal police shooting in Southern California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.