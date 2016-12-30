Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 30, 2016 | 5:10pm EST

Pictures of the year 2016

Protester Ieshia Evans is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during a demonstration against the shooting death of Alton Sterling July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Protester Ieshia Evans is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during a demonstration against the shooting death of Alton Sterling July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Protester Ieshia Evans is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during a demonstration against the shooting death of Alton Sterling July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 105
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 105
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 105
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
4 / 105
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", has died of cancer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy...more

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", has died of cancer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 105
A woman removes a Niqab she was wearing in her village after Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) took control of it, on the outskirts of Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman removes a Niqab she was wearing in her village after Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) took control of it, on the outskirts of Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A woman removes a Niqab she was wearing in her village after Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) took control of it, on the outskirts of Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 105
A protester uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protester uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A protester uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
7 / 105
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill the day after the Brexit vote in Westminster, London June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill the day after the Brexit vote in Westminster, London June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill the day after the Brexit vote in Westminster, London June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 105
A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after 86 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after 86 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after 86 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 105
(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. Venezuelans struggling to feed their families let alone pets amid an unprecedented economic crisis are increasingly dumping scrawny animals in streets, parks and makeshift shelters. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. Venezuelans struggling to feed their families let alone...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. Venezuelans struggling to feed their families let alone pets amid an unprecedented economic crisis are increasingly dumping scrawny animals in streets, parks and makeshift shelters. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 105
A banner stating "We Love You Muhammad" is displayed as well-wishers touch the hearse carrying the body of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali during his funeral procession through Louisville, Kentucky, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A banner stating "We Love You Muhammad" is displayed as well-wishers touch the hearse carrying the body of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali during his funeral procession through Louisville, Kentucky, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A banner stating "We Love You Muhammad" is displayed as well-wishers touch the hearse carrying the body of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali during his funeral procession through Louisville, Kentucky, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 105
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 105
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. Vice President Joe Biden made a special appearance at the Oscars ceremony to advocate for victims of sexual assault and introduced a powerful performance by Lady Gaga that featured survivors of sexual abuse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. Vice President Joe Biden made a special appearance at the Oscars ceremony to advocate for victims of sexual...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. Vice President Joe Biden made a special appearance at the Oscars ceremony to advocate for victims of sexual assault and introduced a powerful performance by Lady Gaga that featured survivors of sexual abuse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 105
Boys stand near a shadow of a coach lecturing a boy during a final soccer game in a school championship, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys stand near a shadow of a coach lecturing a boy during a final soccer game in a school championship, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Boys stand near a shadow of a coach lecturing a boy during a final soccer game in a school championship, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 105
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 105
Wrestler Kairi Hojo jumps at her opponent Mieko satomura during their Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wrestler Kairi Hojo jumps at her opponent Mieko satomura during their Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Wrestler Kairi Hojo jumps at her opponent Mieko satomura during their Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 105
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
17 / 105
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 105
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 105
Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
20 / 105
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS
Close
21 / 105
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
22 / 105
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
23 / 105
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 105
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 105
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Nani and Joao Mario after scoring their second goal against Hungary at the Euro June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Max RossiLivepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Nani and Joao Mario after scoring their second goal against Hungary at the Euro June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Max RossiLivepic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Nani and Joao Mario after scoring their second goal against Hungary at the Euro June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Max RossiLivepic
Close
26 / 105
A boy stands in front of a house built on bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in the village of Ban Napia in Xieng Khouang province, Laos September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy stands in front of a house built on bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in the village of Ban Napia in Xieng Khouang province, Laos September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A boy stands in front of a house built on bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in the village of Ban Napia in Xieng Khouang province, Laos September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
27 / 105
A woman sits on ruins after typhoon Nepartak swept through Minqing county, Fujian province, China, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman sits on ruins after typhoon Nepartak swept through Minqing county, Fujian province, China, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A woman sits on ruins after typhoon Nepartak swept through Minqing county, Fujian province, China, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 105
Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
29 / 105
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
30 / 105
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be your average farming community from the surface, but at a closer look, one can hear monkey hoots from every direction. Although no official number exists, villagers say that they have been a breeding ground for both monkeys and monkey trainers for centuries. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be your average farming community from the surface, but at a closer look, one can hear monkey hoots from every direction. Although no official number exists, villagers say that they have been a breeding ground for both monkeys and monkey trainers for centuries. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
31 / 105
A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
32 / 105
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
33 / 105
A businessman looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A businessman looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A businessman looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
34 / 105
Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes
Close
35 / 105
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
36 / 105
A resident brings French baguettes to his mother's flooded house after heavy rain falls in Chalette-sur-Loing Montargis, near Orleans, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A resident brings French baguettes to his mother's flooded house after heavy rain falls in Chalette-sur-Loing Montargis, near Orleans, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A resident brings French baguettes to his mother's flooded house after heavy rain falls in Chalette-sur-Loing Montargis, near Orleans, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
37 / 105
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
38 / 105
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
39 / 105
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
40 / 105
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
41 / 105
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
42 / 105
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
43 / 105
Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington, U.S. November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington, U.S. November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington, U.S. November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
44 / 105
Durga Kami, 68, who is studying in the tenth grade at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School, walks outside the school in Syangja, Nepal, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Durga Kami, 68, who is studying in the tenth grade at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School, walks outside the school in Syangja, Nepal, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Durga Kami, 68, who is studying in the tenth grade at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School, walks outside the school in Syangja, Nepal, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
45 / 105
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
46 / 105
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
47 / 105
A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
48 / 105
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
49 / 105
The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
50 / 105
A giant panda cub falls from the stage while 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A giant panda cub falls from the stage while 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A giant panda cub falls from the stage while 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
51 / 105
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
52 / 105
Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their only remaining challengers Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Chelsea to complete one of the greatest ever sporting achievements.The Foxes' Premier League campaign has captivated fans in the provincial English city as well as sports fans worldwide. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their only remaining challengers Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Chelsea to complete one of the greatest ever sporting achievements.The Foxes' Premier League campaign has captivated fans in the provincial English city as well as sports fans worldwide. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
53 / 105
A supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders makes his way past delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders makes his way past delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders makes his way past delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
54 / 105
The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
55 / 105
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
56 / 105
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time she was able to help her mother. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time she was able to help her mother. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Close
57 / 105
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
58 / 105
People, including a man wearing a confederate flag, hug after taking part in a prayer circle after a Black Lives Matter protest following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People, including a man wearing a confederate flag, hug after taking part in a prayer circle after a Black Lives Matter protest following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
People, including a man wearing a confederate flag, hug after taking part in a prayer circle after a Black Lives Matter protest following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
59 / 105
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
60 / 105
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
61 / 105
A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
62 / 105
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, died after she was attacked. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, died after she was attacked. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, died after she was attacked. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
63 / 105
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
64 / 105
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
65 / 105
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
66 / 105
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 8, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
67 / 105
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
68 / 105
Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 15,...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
69 / 105
Michael Phelps of the U.S. poses with his gold medal after the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the Rio Olympics August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Michael Phelps of the U.S. poses with his gold medal after the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the Rio Olympics August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. poses with his gold medal after the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the Rio Olympics August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
70 / 105
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
71 / 105
The Ankara police headquarters is seen through a car's broken window caused by fighting during a coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The Ankara police headquarters is seen through a car's broken window caused by fighting during a coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
The Ankara police headquarters is seen through a car's broken window caused by fighting during a coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
72 / 105
A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan

A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Close
73 / 105
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
74 / 105
A rat's head rests as it is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A rat's head rests as it is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A rat's head rests as it is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
75 / 105
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
76 / 105
A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country returned to the Olympic fold in 1980, culminating with the host nation topping the medals' table at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And yet, with the Rio de Janeiro Games less than three months away, the system is beginning to break down due to the shifting demographics of a more prosperous nation. Some schools have closed and others are adjusting the way they work. Some, like the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School, are going into kindergartens to advertise gymnastics as an after-school play time activity to parents. "We call it happy gymnastics," said principal Zhu Zengxiang. REUTERS/Aly Song

A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country returned to the Olympic fold in 1980, culminating with the host nation topping the medals' table at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And yet, with the Rio de Janeiro Games less than three months away, the system is beginning to break down due to the shifting demographics of a more prosperous nation. Some schools have closed and others are adjusting the way they work. Some, like the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School, are going into kindergartens to advertise gymnastics as an after-school play time activity to parents. "We call it happy gymnastics," said principal Zhu Zengxiang. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
77 / 105
Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
78 / 105
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in the preliminary beach volleyball event at the Rio Olympics August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in the preliminary beach volleyball event at the Rio Olympics August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in the preliminary beach volleyball event at the Rio Olympics August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
79 / 105
Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
80 / 105
Women wait for sterilization surgery a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela July 27, 2016. Venezuela's food shortages, inflation and crumbling medical sector have become such a source of anguish that a growing number of young women are reluctantly opting for sterilizations rather than face the hardship of pregnancy and child-rearing. Traditional contraceptives like condoms or birth control pills have virtually vanished from store shelves, pushing women towards the hard-to-reverse surgery. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Women wait for sterilization surgery a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela July 27, 2016. Venezuela's food shortages, inflation and crumbling medical sector have become such a source of anguish that a growing number of young women are reluctantly opting...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Women wait for sterilization surgery a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela July 27, 2016. Venezuela's food shortages, inflation and crumbling medical sector have become such a source of anguish that a growing number of young women are reluctantly opting for sterilizations rather than face the hardship of pregnancy and child-rearing. Traditional contraceptives like condoms or birth control pills have virtually vanished from store shelves, pushing women towards the hard-to-reverse surgery. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
81 / 105
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in...more

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
82 / 105
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
83 / 105
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
84 / 105
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
85 / 105
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
86 / 105
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club, where as many as 20 people have been injured after a gunman opened fire, in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club, where as many as 20 people have been injured after a gunman opened fire, in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club, where as many as 20 people have been injured after a gunman opened fire, in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
87 / 105
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
88 / 105
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31,2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31,2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31,2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
89 / 105
An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
90 / 105
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
91 / 105
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
92 / 105
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
93 / 105
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy (C) and Florence and son Arthur, leaves number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy (C) and Florence and son Arthur, leaves number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy (C) and Florence and son Arthur, leaves number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
94 / 105
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her daughter Shivani to a stone despite her crying, while she and her husband work for 250 rupees ($3.8) each a shift digging holes for electricity cables in the city of Ahmedabad. There are about 40 million construction workers in India, at least one in five of them women, and the majority poor migrants who shift from site to site, building infrastructure for India's booming cities. Across the country it is not uncommon to see young children rolling in the sand and mud as their parents carry bricks or dig for new roads or luxury houses. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her daughter Shivani to a stone despite her crying, while she and her husband work for 250 rupees ($3.8) each a shift digging holes for electricity cables in the city of Ahmedabad. There are about 40 million construction workers in India, at least one in five of them women, and the majority poor migrants who shift from site to site, building infrastructure for India's booming cities. Across the country it is not uncommon to see young children rolling in the sand and mud as their parents carry bricks or dig for new roads or luxury houses. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
95 / 105
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
Close
96 / 105
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
97 / 105
A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy, October 22, 2016. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy, October 22, 2016. Yara...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy, October 22, 2016. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
98 / 105
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
99 / 105
Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
100 / 105
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
101 / 105
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
102 / 105
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
103 / 105
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
104 / 105
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum during the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum during the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum during the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
105 / 105
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 30 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 29 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 28 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast