Pictures of the year 2016
Protester Ieshia Evans is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during a demonstration against the shooting death of Alton Sterling July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy...more
A woman removes a Niqab she was wearing in her village after Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) took control of it, on the outskirts of Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A protester uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill the day after the Brexit vote in Westminster, London June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after 86 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. Venezuelans struggling to feed their families let alone...more
A banner stating "We Love You Muhammad" is displayed as well-wishers touch the hearse carrying the body of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali during his funeral procession through Louisville, Kentucky, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. Vice President Joe Biden made a special appearance at the Oscars ceremony to advocate for victims of sexual...more
Boys stand near a shadow of a coach lecturing a boy during a final soccer game in a school championship, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wrestler Kairi Hojo jumps at her opponent Mieko satomura during their Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes....more
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Nani and Joao Mario after scoring their second goal against Hungary at the Euro June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Max RossiLivepic
A boy stands in front of a house built on bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in the village of Ban Napia in Xieng Khouang province, Laos September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman sits on ruins after typhoon Nepartak swept through Minqing county, Fujian province, China, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be...more
A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A businessman looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A resident brings French baguettes to his mother's flooded house after heavy rain falls in Chalette-sur-Loing Montargis, near Orleans, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday...more
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day...more
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of...more
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington, U.S. November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Durga Kami, 68, who is studying in the tenth grade at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School, walks outside the school in Syangja, Nepal, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A giant panda cub falls from the stage while 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their...more
A supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders makes his way past delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time...more
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People, including a man wearing a confederate flag, hug after taking part in a prayer circle after a Black Lives Matter protest following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France,...more
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, died after she was attacked. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 8, 2016....more
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 15,...more
Michael Phelps of the U.S. poses with his gold medal after the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the Rio Olympics August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The Ankara police headquarters is seen through a car's broken window caused by fighting during a coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A rat's head rests as it is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country...more
Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in the preliminary beach volleyball event at the Rio Olympics August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Women wait for sterilization surgery a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela July 27, 2016. Venezuela's food shortages, inflation and crumbling medical sector have become such a source of anguish that a growing number of young women are reluctantly opting...more
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in...more
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club, where as many as 20 people have been injured after a gunman opened fire, in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016....more
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31,2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy (C) and Florence and son Arthur, leaves number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13,...more
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her...more
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy, October 22, 2016. Yara...more
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28,...more
Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil...more
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum during the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
