Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 15, 2014 | 7:35pm EST

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014.

Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014.
Close
1 / 30
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014.

A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014.
Close
2 / 30
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district, Caracas April 1, 2014.

Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district, Caracas April 1, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 01, 2014
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district, Caracas April 1, 2014.
Close
3 / 30
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.

Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2014
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.
Close
4 / 30
The Yakutat Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska October 7, 2014.

The Yakutat Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska October 7, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
The Yakutat Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska October 7, 2014.
Close
5 / 30
The Israeli air force museum in Beersheba is seen from an Israeli Air Force plane May 6, 2014.

The Israeli air force museum in Beersheba is seen from an Israeli Air Force plane May 6, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
The Israeli air force museum in Beersheba is seen from an Israeli Air Force plane May 6, 2014.
Close
6 / 30
Castellers Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city October 5, 2014.

Castellers Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city October 5, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, October 05, 2014
Castellers Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city October 5, 2014.
Close
7 / 30
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia February 8, 2014.

An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia February 8, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2014
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia February 8, 2014.
Close
8 / 30
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014.

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014.
Close
9 / 30
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014.

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014.
Close
10 / 30
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over southeastern Turkey November 10, 2014.

The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over southeastern Turkey November 10, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over southeastern Turkey November 10, 2014.
Close
11 / 30
Construction crews try to divert a slow-moving river of lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014.

Construction crews try to divert a slow-moving river of lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Construction crews try to divert a slow-moving river of lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014.
Close
12 / 30
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near Berlin July 20, 2014.

People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near Berlin July 20, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, July 20, 2014
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near Berlin July 20, 2014.
Close
13 / 30
An aerial view shows destroyed homes due to sectarian violence north of Bangui February 2, 2014.

An aerial view shows destroyed homes due to sectarian violence north of Bangui February 2, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2014
An aerial view shows destroyed homes due to sectarian violence north of Bangui February 2, 2014.
Close
14 / 30
An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters burn during clashes in Kiev January 22, 2014.

An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters burn during clashes in Kiev January 22, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2014
An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters burn during clashes in Kiev January 22, 2014.
Close
15 / 30
A house is seen in its compound in Leer, Unity State, July 15, 2014.

A house is seen in its compound in Leer, Unity State, July 15, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A house is seen in its compound in Leer, Unity State, July 15, 2014.
Close
16 / 30
A view of salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco December 3, 2014.

A view of salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A view of salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco December 3, 2014.
Close
17 / 30
The Iguazu Falls is seen in the northwest province of Misiones, Argentina June 9, 2014.

The Iguazu Falls is seen in the northwest province of Misiones, Argentina June 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
The Iguazu Falls is seen in the northwest province of Misiones, Argentina June 9, 2014.
Close
18 / 30
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014.

The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, July 20, 2014
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014.
Close
19 / 30
Mining trucks travel along roads at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, November 17, 2014.

Mining trucks travel along roads at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Mining trucks travel along roads at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, November 17, 2014.
Close
20 / 30
A man walks among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach, in the Normandy region, March 29, 2014.

A man walks among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach, in the Normandy region, March 29, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 23, 2014
A man walks among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach, in the Normandy region, March 29, 2014.
Close
21 / 30
An aerial view of a river system in Australia's Northern Territory November 23, 2014.

An aerial view of a river system in Australia's Northern Territory November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
An aerial view of a river system in Australia's Northern Territory November 23, 2014.
Close
22 / 30
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014.

A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014.
Close
23 / 30
An aerial view of a flooded orchard near city of Brcko, May 18, 2014.

An aerial view of a flooded orchard near city of Brcko, May 18, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
An aerial view of a flooded orchard near city of Brcko, May 18, 2014.
Close
24 / 30
Magma is seen along a one-kilometer-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of the Bardarbunga volcano system in Iceland, August 29, 2014.

Magma is seen along a one-kilometer-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of the Bardarbunga volcano system in Iceland, August 29, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, August 29, 2014
Magma is seen along a one-kilometer-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of the Bardarbunga volcano system in Iceland, August 29, 2014.
Close
25 / 30
A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014.

A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, March 23, 2014
A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014.
Close
26 / 30
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014.

Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014.
Close
27 / 30
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014.

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014.
Close
28 / 30
Decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles are seen in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, May 6, 2014.

Decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles are seen in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, May 6, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2014
Decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles are seen in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, May 6, 2014.
Close
29 / 30
The path of a tornado is seen near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.

The path of a tornado is seen near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2014
The path of a tornado is seen near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Hostage situation in Sydney

Hostage situation in Sydney

Next Slideshows

Hostage situation in Sydney

Hostage situation in Sydney

Two hostages and a gunman are dead after police storm a Sydney cafe and free a number of hostages being held at gunpoint.

Dec 15 2014
Pictures of the year: Politics

Pictures of the year: Politics

Our top photos from Washington this year.

Dec 15 2014
Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site

Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site

Hong Kong authorities clear the last of three protest sites, marking the closure of demonstration camps in the city that have blocked streets for more than two...

Dec 15 2014
Japan votes

Japan votes

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition cruises to a big election win.

Dec 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast