Pictures of the year: Aerials
People cool off at a water park, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Rice plants in the shape of China are seen in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial picture of the site of explosions at a large industrial site in Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A boat is seen on the mouth of Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015....more
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Salt pans and small dams are seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of Perth, Australia March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center, achieving a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Cows are seen on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman swims in a partially frozen lake at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li
People travel along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New Audi cars are parked in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province, China, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox play a baseball game at Camden Yards without fans present, after the stadium closed to fans during protests, in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flower fields bloom near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden, displaying millions of flowers every...more
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Cars pass below a circular pedestrian overpass in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing, China, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view of Sargassum algae in Cancun, Mexico August 13, 2015. The algae contains biting sand fleas and releases a pungent smell as it decomposes. It has choked beaches in resorts throughout the Caribbean including Cancun, prompting local...more
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A reservoir is seen in the drought-affected western region of New South Wales, Australia March 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Boats are anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A narrow slot canyon is seen from the air at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People relax on a floating platform at Silbersee lake on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Houses damaged by an earthquake are seen in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of the Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An Mi-17 helicopter carries water to be dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
