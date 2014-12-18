Edition:
Pictures of the year: Animals

Flamingos are seen in a nature reserve park in Panyu district south of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Japanese Macaques (or Snow Monkeys) groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2014
Newborn giant panda triplets, which were born to giant panda Juxiao, are seen inside an incubator at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 18, 2014
Llamas are seen in front of the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2014
A musher races with his dogs during a sled dog European Championship in Venek, Hungary, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, Australia, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
27 year old white polar bear Uslada shakes off water in her pool at the Leningrad Zoo in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Thursday, April 24, 2014
A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in southwest London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
An Indian peafowl spreads its tail feathers at a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
A bald eagle stretches its talons as it sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2014
A three-month-old macaque bites its toe in front of a fan heater at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A family of giraffes look out from their enclosure before taking part in a Christmas-themed feeding session at Sydney's Taronga Park Zoo, Australia, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neighborhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on it. Alaa said that he has been feeding and taking care of the cats for over two months. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
A fox sleeps beside autumn leaves in a garden in London October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
A herd of elephants confronts a hippopotamus at a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney, Australia, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A female dog feeds two-day-old tiger cubs and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2014
A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being tagged at dawn at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 19, 2014
Aquarist Bret Grasse releases a flamboyant cuttlefish (Metasepia pfefferi) into a display for the upcoming "Tentacles: The Astounding Lives of Octopuses, Squid and Cuttlefishes" exhibition at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
A Saudi man gets himself ready to release his falcon as he takes part in a falcon contest in the desert near Tabuk city January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2014
A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Hellabrunn zoo in Munich December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Baby Hamadryas baboons reach for milk bottles as a zookeeper feeds them at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province September 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in support of the city's animal shelter in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A river otter looks for food stashed in a used Christmas tree at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Massachusetts January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2014
Jeremiah Gerbracht rides his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his dog on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. Gerbracht, a retired dog trainer, won a court ruling in 1996, allowing him to ride his motorcycle with a dog on board. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
