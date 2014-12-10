Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 10, 2014 | 2:00pm EST

Pictures of the year: Ebola

A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
1 / 24
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, Liberia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, Liberia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, Liberia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
2 / 24
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
3 / 24
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
4 / 24
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
5 / 24
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
6 / 24
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
7 / 24
Bystanders read headlines saying Ebola 1: USA 0 at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Bystanders read headlines saying Ebola 1: USA 0 at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Thursday, October 16, 2014
Bystanders read headlines saying Ebola 1: USA 0 at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
8 / 24
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, October 16, 2014
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
9 / 24
A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
10 / 24
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF
Close
11 / 24
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
12 / 24
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 24
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2014
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
14 / 24
A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, Liberia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, Liberia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, Liberia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
15 / 24
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
16 / 24
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2014
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
17 / 24
An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Thursday, September 25, 2014
An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
18 / 24
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
19 / 24
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2014
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
20 / 24
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
21 / 24
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital after three weeks of isolation treatment, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital after three weeks of isolation treatment, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital after three weeks of isolation treatment, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 24
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Monday, October 13, 2014
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
23 / 24
An unidentified man gestures as he shows what is believed to be his body temperature (36.1 degree Celsius or 97 degree Fahrenheit) from the window of his room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital, where Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos, who contracted Ebola is hospitalized, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

An unidentified man gestures as he shows what is believed to be his body temperature (36.1 degree Celsius or 97 degree Fahrenheit) from the window of his room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital, where Spanish...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 11, 2014
An unidentified man gestures as he shows what is believed to be his body temperature (36.1 degree Celsius or 97 degree Fahrenheit) from the window of his room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital, where Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos, who contracted Ebola is hospitalized, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Syria in ruins

Syria in ruins

Next Slideshows

Syria in ruins

Syria in ruins

Images of a landscape devastated by war.

Dec 10 2014
Deadly altercation in the West Bank

Deadly altercation in the West Bank

A Palestinian minister dies shortly after an altercation with Israeli border police in the West Bank during which one of the policeman grabbed him by the neck.

Dec 10 2014
Will and Kate do America

Will and Kate do America

The Duke and Duchess tour the East Coast.

Dec 09 2014
Pictures of the year: Rise of ISIS

Pictures of the year: Rise of ISIS

Images from the rise of Islamic State in 2014.

Dec 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast