Pictures of the year: Ebola
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, Liberia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Bystanders read headlines saying Ebola 1: USA 0 at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, Liberia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital after three weeks of isolation treatment, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
An unidentified man gestures as he shows what is believed to be his body temperature (36.1 degree Celsius or 97 degree Fahrenheit) from the window of his room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital, where Spanish...more
