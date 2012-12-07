Edition:
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

<p>Actor Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Rihanna performs while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Julia Roberts winks as she tells a story about actress Shirley MacLaine at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring MacLaine in Los Angeles, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Cast members Matthias Schoenaerts and Marion Cotillard leave after the screening of the film "De rouille et d'os", by director Jacques Audiard at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>Lady Gaga looks out from the window of her vehicle at Harvard University before launching her Born This Way Foundation, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool </p>

<p>Adele holds her six Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. Adele won in every category in which she was nominated. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Roger Waters waves a hat given to him by Levon Helms during the "Love for Levon" charity event at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Emily Blunt arrives for the gala presentation of the film Arthur Newman at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Producer Thomas Langmann, Jean Dujardin, director Michel Hazanavicius, James Cromwell, Berenice Bejo, Penelope Ann Miller, Missy Pyle, with dog Uggie, hold their Oscars after winning best picture for "The Artist" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Taylor Swift performs with a member of her band during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Natalie Martinez arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "End of Watch" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Musician Rufus Wainwright poses for a portrait in New York, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Victoria Will </p>

<p>Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Actors Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy pose for photographers at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, March 7, 2012. Huffman and Macy were awarded joint stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with President Obama, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Reese Witherspoon poses while promoting the film "This Means War" in Los Angeles, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Actress Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Meryl Streep accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "The Iron Lady" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>Musician Janelle Monae performs at the CarolinaFest 2012 street festival in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Actresses Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson pose on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

