Pictures of the Year: Entertainment
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she poses on the red carpet at the 67th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2014. From R, cast members Djimon Hounsou, Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera,...more
Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards at Lincoln Center in New York, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Host Jay Leno looks at cue cards with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last episode of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in Burbank, California February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber jumps from a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron speak together prior to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cate Blanchett arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Shia LaBeouf arrives on the red carpet to promote "Nymphomaniac Volume I" during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall at the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
The cast and crew of "Breaking Bad" pose backstage with their award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Madonna arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips conducts a phone interview after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Jennifer Lopez takes a "selfie" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federal Square in Bern, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Director David O. Russell runs away with director Spike Jonze's Oscar as they joke on the carpet at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, March 2, 2014. Jonze won the award for for best original screenplay for the film Her....more
Actor Dachi Orvelashvili poses during the photo call for the movie The President at the 71st Venice Film Festival, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
David Beckham gets slimed as he accepts the Legend Award from sons Cruz and Romeo during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards in Los Angeles, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pose on the balcony of Brussels townhall after a news conference, ahead of their concert, at Brussels Grand Place, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Martin Scorsese arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles" at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce reacts as her husband Jay-Z carries their daughter Blue Ivy onstage to present the Video Vanguard Award during the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film American Hustle, peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
