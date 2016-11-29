Edition:
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", died of cancer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses as he arrives for the British premiere of "The Revenant", in London, Britain January 14, 2016. DiCaprio won his first Oscar for his role in the film. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. Vice President Joe Biden made a special appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday to advocate for victims of sexual assault and introduced a powerful performance by Lady Gaga that featured survivors of sexual abuse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Singer-Songwriter Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Musician Kanye West (L) and wife Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
John Legend performs "Love Me Now" at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
People attend the screening of the film "Jaws" by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
British actor Sacha Baron Cohen (C) arrives at the world premiere of the film "Grimsby" at Leicester Square in London, Britain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Oscar Isaac pretends to autograph Charlotte Le Bon's leg as they arrive on the red carpet for the film "The Promise" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda greets spectators after taking part in his last performance with Hamilton in New York July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A fan of the Rolling Stones waits for its free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Actor Sylvester Stallone accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor for "Creed" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie reacts as it rains during a news conference during her visit to Syrian refugees in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon March 15, 2016. March 15 marks the 5th anniversary of peaceful protests against Assad, leading to the devastating civil conflict in the country. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Ariana Grande (L) greets Lady Gaga in the audience at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Kesha gestures after she performed "It Ain't Me Babe" at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Madonna performs "Nothing Compares 2 U" during her tribute to Prince at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Actor Jackie Chan poses with his Honorary Award at the 8th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres wipes away a tear as she listens with U.S. President Barack Obama to her Presidential Medal of Freedom citation during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
(L-R) Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest appear on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A copy of papers filed at Los Angeles Superior Court by Angelina Jolie shows her petition for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 20, 2016. Jolie filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as grounds for the split, court documents showed. REUTERS/Piya Sinha Roy

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
