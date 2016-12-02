Pictures of the year: Environment
A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wei Liang
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A polluted river is seen in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A crane is seen among thick fog in Yantai, Shandong province, China, October 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and...more
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A long exposure photograph shows star trails in the night sky over a camp in Altyn-Emel national park, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fog covers the Inntal valley as the sunrise is seen from the Hundskopf mountain in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
An aerial view showing boats at Chaka Salt Lake in Haixi, Qinghai Province, China, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Fallen trees are seen during an operation to combat illegal mining and logging conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, supported by military police, in the municipality of Novo...more
A flock of starlings flies over Lake Leman on an autumn morning in the Lavaux near Grandvaux, Switzerland October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A boat passes a wind farm in Clacton-on-Sea, a town in eastern England, where 70 percent of people voted on June 23, 2016 to leave the European Union, Britain August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Waves crash against a lighthouse as the wind blows at around 100 kph (62 mph), in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The moon sets behind the Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
