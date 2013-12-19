Pictures of the Year: Environment
A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
People watch Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Song Xuxia, 19, receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in South East England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A pedestrian holds onto a post in front of a woman falling down during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Smoke from an erupting undersea volcano forms a new island off the coast of Nishinoshima, a small uninhabited island off Japan, in the southern Ogasawara chain of islands, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard
The bare feet of a student are pictured below a table in a flooded classroom in Lopang Domba Elementary School in Serang, Indonesia's Banten province, November 13, 2013. The school has faced annual floods due to heavy rains during the monsoon season...more
Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhou province, China, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An excavator moves villagers away from a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Yingxiu, Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A river is seen flowing amongst sand dunes in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, during a regional power outage caused by a heatwave, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A hibiscus flower is seen on a volcanic ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees...more
A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Farmer Donald O'Reilly searches for sheep or lambs trapped in a snow drift near weakened animals that had just been rescued, in the Aughafatten area of County Antrim, Northern Ireland, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A vending machine, brought inland by the tsunami, is seen in an abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zone at the coastal area near Minamisoma in Fukushima prefecture, Japan, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
