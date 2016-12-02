Pictures of the year: Fashion
A model has a wig prepared backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Fendi Fashion house during a show in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Model Karlie Kloss plays with a camera during a presentation for the the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Hu Sheguang from Sheguang Hu collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation by Dutch designer Esther Louise Dorhout Mees as part of her Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Dorhout Mees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation at the MAN catwalk show at London Collections Men in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears during the fashion show for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Models parade at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presenting a creation from The 2nd Skin Co.'s Fall/Winter 2016 collection runs backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model has a make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs during his Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from Jorge Vazquez's Fall/Winter 2016 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model struggles with a shoe as she presents a creation by designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's rock band "X Japan," from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection for his brand YOSHIKIMONO during Tokyo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection by Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Grace Maroura Samoura, an immigrant from Guinea-Conakry who lives at CETI (the short-stay immigrant center) smiles backstage before taking part in a fashion show organized by local Red Cross in Ceuta, Spain's north African enclave. REUTERS/M.Martin
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2016 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri from his Autumn/Winter 2016 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation at the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection during the Moscow Fashion Week. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
