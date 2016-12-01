Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, after retaking the city from Islamic State. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi...more
A man carries his belongings after he crossed from an Islamic State fighters-controlled part of Mosul into an Iraqi special forces soldiers-controlled part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire weapons at Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A military personnel next to fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
One of the three men that Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters gestures while being held as a prisoner with fellow fighters near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants are seen in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi special forces soldier takes cover behind a humvee during an Islamic State fighter car bomb suicide attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Souad Hamidi, 19, removes the niqab she said she had been forced to wear since 2014, after U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces took control of her village Am Adasa in northern Syria from Islamic State fighters, in the outskirts of Manbij, Aleppo...more
An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks Iraqi special forces soldiers with a car bomb during clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
The skin on five-year-old Doaa's arms and neck is blackened after a rocket fired by Islamic State landed and exploded in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Air Jalal
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A U.S. fighter stands near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces walks inside a shelter in northern province of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rebel fighters search men who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
