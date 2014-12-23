Pictures of the year: Odd
Desmond Allen reads to Ginger, a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. Children in grades 1-8 read to the cats as a way to improve their...more
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Dog Xiaoniu dressed in clothes walks across a street in Shanghai, December 19, 2014. According to local media, Xiaoniu accompanies its owner to the food market everyday and is able to walk with its hind legs for up to about an hour. REUTERS/Stringer
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London, November 13, 2014. Kosen measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall. The Guinness World...more
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach...more
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
German Oliver Struempfl competes to set a new world record in carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of 40 m (131 ft 3 in) in Abensberg, September 7, 2014. Struempfl carried 27 mugs over 40 meters to set a new record for the Guinness book of...more
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A statue by Tony Matelli titled Sleepwalker stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. More than 100 signatures were collected from an online petition to remove the statue from the all-women's...more
Participants wearing Star Wars costumes are seen at the Parc metro station after the Balloon's Day Parade in Brussels, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A 21-foot crocodile robot Longlong is strapped on top of a van, as it is transported through the main road to Crocodile Park in Pasay city, metro Manila, July 5, 2014. The robot, inspired by Lolong, the largest saltwater crocodile to have been in...more
A gallery assistant poses with Cracked Egg (Magenta) by Jeff Koons on display at Christie's in London February 7, 2014. The sculpture is expected to earn 15 million GB pounds (24 million U.S. dollars) when it is auctioned in London, February 13,...more
A man falls off the gostra, a pole covered in grease, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show Dressed by grace at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
People look on as participants ride goats and sheep during a race to celebrate a local festival in Fengshan town, Guizhou province, China, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A labourer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A 41-year-old man going by the name of Chibatman rides his Chibatpod on the road in Chiba, east of Tokyo, August 31, 2014. The man, who dresses up as the comic book superhero Batman, came up with his moniker after adding a prefix of the first three...more
A trader looks at Pete the Penguin of SeaWorld Entertainment as he walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 15, 2014. Sea World celebrated its 50th anniversary by ringing the closing bell at the NYSE. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An element of the installation Voyageurs by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, China, December 8, 2014. According to local government, the kindergarten has been running without license and will be forced to shut down. REUTERS/Stringer
A fisherman transports a dead whale shark after it was caught in fishermen's net, in Yangzhi county, Fujian province, China, August 1, 2014. According to local media, the whale shark is five-metre-long and weighs over 2 tonnes. REUTERS/Stringer
Staff members dressed as newly-weds walk along a path as they display a 4100-meter-long wedding dress train trailed along shrubs, during a promotional event for a tourism valley in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 24, 2014. The long...more
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo, August 25, 2014. While most superheroes...more
A competitor runs through a foam tunnel during the Brutal Run extreme obstacle course race in Budapest, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses, part of the Brighton Festival, with a street art performance on the seafront in Brighton, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A giant inflatable rubber duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats through the Port of Los Angeles as part of the Tall Ships Festival, in San Pedro, California, August 20, 2014. The creation, which is five stories tall and five...more
Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya (L-R) tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police take part in an anti-terrorist exercise in Shanghai, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A participant operates a homemade human-powered flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag (Flight Day) event in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
College students cool themselves inside an inflatable pool during the summer heat, at their dormitory in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Eventual winners Jesse Wall carries Christina Arsenault through the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grassland in Qixian county, Shanxi province, China, July 19, 2014. Local authorities said they were looking into way to protect and remedy the tower...more
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes, according to the organizer....more
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Susana Vera
Tourists have dinner as fish swim around them, at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean World in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Window cleaners, dressed in horse and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, work during an event promoting the year-end and new year at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei...more
Next Slideshows
Embedded in Afghanistan
Alongside American troops on mission in Afghanistan.
The Syrian front
Recent images from the frontlines of Syria.
NYPD officers mourned
Scenes following the shooting of two NYPD officers in Brooklyn.
Jesus in Philadelphia
Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, a former heroin addict has dressed as Jesus Christ and walked the streets of Philadelphia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.