Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 21, 2016 | 1:16pm EST

Pictures of the year: Oddly

A man lies on the floor with his head stuck in a washing machine in Fuzhou, China May 29, 2016. According to local media, the man was trying to figure out why the machine was not working when his head became trapped. Firefighters eventually cut the machine and saved him. REUTERS/Stringer

A man lies on the floor with his head stuck in a washing machine in Fuzhou, China May 29, 2016. According to local media, the man was trying to figure out why the machine was not working when his head became trapped. Firefighters eventually cut the...more

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A man lies on the floor with his head stuck in a washing machine in Fuzhou, China May 29, 2016. According to local media, the man was trying to figure out why the machine was not working when his head became trapped. Firefighters eventually cut the machine and saved him. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 19
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 19
A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
3 / 19
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31,2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31,2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31,2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 19
An Indian Muslim devotee on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for the festival of Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2016. The annual festival of Urs is held for over six days at Ajmer to commemorate the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

An Indian Muslim devotee on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for the festival of Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2016. The annual festival of Urs is...more

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
An Indian Muslim devotee on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for the festival of Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2016. The annual festival of Urs is held for over six days at Ajmer to commemorate the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
5 / 19
Skulls are seen at the witch doctor kiosk during the day of offerings to the "Pachamama" (Mother Earth) in El Alto, Bolivia, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Skulls are seen at the witch doctor kiosk during the day of offerings to the "Pachamama" (Mother Earth) in El Alto, Bolivia, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Skulls are seen at the witch doctor kiosk during the day of offerings to the "Pachamama" (Mother Earth) in El Alto, Bolivia, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
6 / 19
A special forces soldier waits to march in a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A special forces soldier waits to march in a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A special forces soldier waits to march in a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
7 / 19
An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 9, 2016. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's head in a following surgery, was taken from the patient's rib cartilage, cut into the shape of a ear and placed under the skin flap of the arm. China Daily/via REUTERS

An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 9, 2016. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 9, 2016. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's head in a following surgery, was taken from the patient's rib cartilage, cut into the shape of a ear and placed under the skin flap of the arm. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 19
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bike pierced on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bike pierced on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bike pierced on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 19
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 19
Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The android, modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University, is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin; and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The android, modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The android, modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University, is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin; and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
11 / 19
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, April 14, 2016. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, April 14, 2016. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, April 14, 2016. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
12 / 19
A 'Pokeburg' hamburger with the name 'Peakachu, inspired by the Pokemon Go phenomenon, is pictured at Down N' Out Burger restaurant in Sydney, Australia, August 26, 2016. The restaurant sells a limited number of Pokeburgs per day, with the names Chugmander, Peakachu and Bulboozaur, capitalizing on fans' appetite for Pokemon Go, the location-based augmented reality game. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A 'Pokeburg' hamburger with the name 'Peakachu, inspired by the Pokemon Go phenomenon, is pictured at Down N' Out Burger restaurant in Sydney, Australia, August 26, 2016. The restaurant sells a limited number of Pokeburgs per day, with the names...more

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A 'Pokeburg' hamburger with the name 'Peakachu, inspired by the Pokemon Go phenomenon, is pictured at Down N' Out Burger restaurant in Sydney, Australia, August 26, 2016. The restaurant sells a limited number of Pokeburgs per day, with the names Chugmander, Peakachu and Bulboozaur, capitalizing on fans' appetite for Pokemon Go, the location-based augmented reality game. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 19
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song

A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 19
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
15 / 19
Sheep shearer Chris Kermond from Ballarat in the Australian state of Victoria rides a motorised 'esky' or drink cooler, while drinking a can of pre-mixed rum and cola at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sheep shearer Chris Kermond from Ballarat in the Australian state of Victoria rides a motorised 'esky' or drink cooler, while drinking a can of pre-mixed rum and cola at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 29, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Sheep shearer Chris Kermond from Ballarat in the Australian state of Victoria rides a motorised 'esky' or drink cooler, while drinking a can of pre-mixed rum and cola at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
16 / 19
A milk custard bun made to resemble one of the popular Japanese "Kobitos" characters is squeezed during a display for the photographer at Dim Sum Icon restaurant in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A milk custard bun made to resemble one of the popular Japanese "Kobitos" characters is squeezed during a display for the photographer at Dim Sum Icon restaurant in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A milk custard bun made to resemble one of the popular Japanese "Kobitos" characters is squeezed during a display for the photographer at Dim Sum Icon restaurant in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
17 / 19
Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
18 / 19
Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Guangzhou Auto Show

Guangzhou Auto Show

Next Slideshows

Guangzhou Auto Show

Guangzhou Auto Show

Highlights from the Guangzhou Auto Show in China.

Nov 18 2016
Los Angeles Auto Show

Los Angeles Auto Show

Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Nov 16 2016
Presidential Medal of Freedom

Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Barack Obama selected key figures in sports, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, activism, academia and entertainment to be awarded the 2016 Presidential...

Nov 16 2016
Braving the Dead Sea

Braving the Dead Sea

Athletes and eco-activists swim across the Dead Sea, the first people to thrash their way over a body of water so salty that it poisons anyone who drinks it.

Nov 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast