Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 15, 2014 | 2:39pm EST

Pictures of the year: Politics

President Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's basketball teams in the East Room of the White House, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's...more

Reuters / Monday, June 09, 2014
President Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's basketball teams in the East Room of the White House, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 36
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives U.S. Representative Greg Walden and an unidentified man after a news conference at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill the night of the midterm elections, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives U.S. Representative Greg Walden and an unidentified man after a news conference at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill the night of the midterm elections, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives U.S. Representative Greg Walden and an unidentified man after a news conference at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill the night of the midterm elections, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 36
Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, June 14, 2014
Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 36
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks with Israel's U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor, before a midnight meeting of the U.N. Security Council at the U.N. headquarters in New York, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks with Israel's U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor, before a midnight meeting of the U.N. Security Council at the U.N. headquarters in New York, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 28, 2014
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks with Israel's U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor, before a midnight meeting of the U.N. Security Council at the U.N. headquarters in New York, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 36
Former first lady of the United States Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Former first lady of the United States Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Former first lady of the United States Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
5 / 36
Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholars program event at the Newseum in Washington, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholars program event at the Newseum in Washington, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholars program event at the Newseum in Washington, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 36
Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2014
Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 36
Vice President Joe Biden grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner as President Obama delivers his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Joe Biden grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner as President Obama delivers his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2014
Vice President Joe Biden grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner as President Obama delivers his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 36
Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refuelling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, enroute to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refuelling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, enroute to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2014
Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refuelling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, enroute to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Close
9 / 36
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News/Pool

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News/Pool
Close
10 / 36
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 36
Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching President Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona, November 20, 2014. Obama imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a generation, easing the threat of deportation for about 4.7 million undocumented immigrants. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching President Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona, November 20, 2014. Obama imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching President Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona, November 20, 2014. Obama imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a generation, easing the threat of deportation for about 4.7 million undocumented immigrants. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Close
12 / 36
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 36
A Secret Service agent with an automatic rifle hurries people to evacuate the White House complex over a security alert moments after President Obama and his family left for the presidential retreat, Camp David, in Maryland, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

A Secret Service agent with an automatic rifle hurries people to evacuate the White House complex over a security alert moments after President Obama and his family left for the presidential retreat, Camp David, in Maryland, September 19, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
A Secret Service agent with an automatic rifle hurries people to evacuate the White House complex over a security alert moments after President Obama and his family left for the presidential retreat, Camp David, in Maryland, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
14 / 36
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein discusses a newly released Intelligence Committee report on the CIA's anti-terrorism tactics, in a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Senate TV/Handout

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein discusses a newly released Intelligence Committee report on the CIA's anti-terrorism tactics, in a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Senate TV/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein discusses a newly released Intelligence Committee report on the CIA's anti-terrorism tactics, in a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Senate TV/Handout
Close
15 / 36
Anti-war protesters hold up signs as Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Anti-war protesters hold up signs as Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Anti-war protesters hold up signs as Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 36
First lady Michelle Obama dances with an eggplant from the Super Sprowtz at a La Petite Academy chid care center in Bowie, Maryland, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama dances with an eggplant from the Super Sprowtz at a La Petite Academy chid care center in Bowie, Maryland, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
First lady Michelle Obama dances with an eggplant from the Super Sprowtz at a La Petite Academy chid care center in Bowie, Maryland, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 36
President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, July 08, 2014
President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 36
Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
19 / 36
Sasha and Malia Obama listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Sasha and Malia Obama listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Sasha and Malia Obama listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
20 / 36
SanDisk Corp. founder Eli Harari reacts before being awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, November 20, 2014. Harari was the inventor of flash storage technology. REUTERS/Larry Downing

SanDisk Corp. founder Eli Harari reacts before being awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, November 20, 2014. Harari was the inventor of flash storage...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
SanDisk Corp. founder Eli Harari reacts before being awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, November 20, 2014. Harari was the inventor of flash storage technology. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
21 / 36
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2014
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 36
President Obama meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
President Obama meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
23 / 36
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign reading Stop the Flights as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign reading Stop the Flights as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, October 16, 2014
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign reading Stop the Flights as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
24 / 36
President Obama makes remarks at the DNC's annual Women's Leadership Forum at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama makes remarks at the DNC's annual Women's Leadership Forum at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
President Obama makes remarks at the DNC's annual Women's Leadership Forum at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
25 / 36
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
26 / 36
Marine One carrying President Obama tours the mud slide damage in Oso, Washington, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

Marine One carrying President Obama tours the mud slide damage in Oso, Washington, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 22, 2014
Marine One carrying President Obama tours the mud slide damage in Oso, Washington, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
Close
27 / 36
President Obama acts out the line 'gnashed their terrible teeth' from the children's book 'Where the Wild Things Are' during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama acts out the line 'gnashed their terrible teeth' from the children's book 'Where the Wild Things Are' during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, April 21, 2014
President Obama acts out the line 'gnashed their terrible teeth' from the children's book 'Where the Wild Things Are' during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
28 / 36
Code Pink anti-war protesters stand in the hallway as they await to attend a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Code Pink anti-war protesters stand in the hallway as they await to attend a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Code Pink anti-war protesters stand in the hallway as they await to attend a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
29 / 36
Commandant of the Marine Corps General James Amos (L-R), Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral James Winnefeld, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey, Army Chief of Staff General Raymond Odierno, Air Force Chief of Staff General Mark Welsh and Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Frank Grass testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Defense Department proposals relating to military compensation, on Capitol Hill, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Commandant of the Marine Corps General James Amos (L-R), Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral James Winnefeld, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Commandant of the Marine Corps General James Amos (L-R), Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral James Winnefeld, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey, Army Chief of Staff General Raymond Odierno, Air Force Chief of Staff General Mark Welsh and Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Frank Grass testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Defense Department proposals relating to military compensation, on Capitol Hill, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
30 / 36
Michelle Obama obliges cheering students by showing off the hand signal the students in the quadrangle dormitory use to identify themselves, during a campus tour of Howard University with high school students in Washington, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michelle Obama obliges cheering students by showing off the hand signal the students in the quadrangle dormitory use to identify themselves, during a campus tour of Howard University with high school students in Washington, April 17, 2014....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2014
Michelle Obama obliges cheering students by showing off the hand signal the students in the quadrangle dormitory use to identify themselves, during a campus tour of Howard University with high school students in Washington, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
31 / 36
The red carpet for French President Francois Hollande blows in the wind as Marine One carrying President Obama taxis to a stop at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The red carpet for French President Francois Hollande blows in the wind as Marine One carrying President Obama taxis to a stop at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2014
The red carpet for French President Francois Hollande blows in the wind as Marine One carrying President Obama taxis to a stop at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
32 / 36
President Obama returns a 'shaka' hand sign from a member of the audience as he arrives to sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour starting next year during an event at the White House, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama returns a 'shaka' hand sign from a member of the audience as he arrives to sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour starting next year during an event at the White House,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
President Obama returns a 'shaka' hand sign from a member of the audience as he arrives to sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour starting next year during an event at the White House, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
33 / 36
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and family blow kisses towards those attending his formal inauguration ceremony from the steps of City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and family blow kisses towards those attending his formal inauguration ceremony from the steps of City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2014
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and family blow kisses towards those attending his formal inauguration ceremony from the steps of City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
34 / 36
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (L-R), Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), outgoing Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) address reporters following the senate Democrats' elections for their leadership for the next term, at the U.S. Capitol, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (L-R), Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), outgoing Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) address reporters following the...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (L-R), Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), outgoing Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) address reporters following the senate Democrats' elections for their leadership for the next term, at the U.S. Capitol, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
35 / 36
Congressional staffers and representatives stage a walk out with a 'Hands Up, Don't Shoot' pose on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol to protest the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Congressional staffers and representatives stage a walk out with a 'Hands Up, Don't Shoot' pose on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol to protest the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Congressional staffers and representatives stage a walk out with a 'Hands Up, Don't Shoot' pose on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol to protest the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site

Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site

Next Slideshows

Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site

Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site

Hong Kong authorities clear the last of three protest sites, marking the closure of demonstration camps in the city that have blocked streets for more than two...

Dec 15 2014
Japan votes

Japan votes

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition cruises to a big election win.

Dec 14 2014
Marches against police shootings

Marches against police shootings

Thousands march to protest killings of unarmed black men by police officers.

Dec 14 2014
West Coast storm

West Coast storm

A major storm pummels California and the Pacific Northwest.

Dec 12 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast