Pictures of the year: Politics
President Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's...more
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives U.S. Representative Greg Walden and an unidentified man after a news conference at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill the night of the midterm elections, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks with Israel's U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor, before a midnight meeting of the U.N. Security Council at the U.N. headquarters in New York, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former first lady of the United States Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholars program event at the Newseum in Washington, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner as President Obama delivers his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refuelling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, enroute to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News/Pool
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching President Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona, November 20, 2014. Obama imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a...more
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Secret Service agent with an automatic rifle hurries people to evacuate the White House complex over a security alert moments after President Obama and his family left for the presidential retreat, Camp David, in Maryland, September 19, 2014....more
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein discusses a newly released Intelligence Committee report on the CIA's anti-terrorism tactics, in a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Senate TV/Handout
Anti-war protesters hold up signs as Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill,...more
First lady Michelle Obama dances with an eggplant from the Super Sprowtz at a La Petite Academy chid care center in Bowie, Maryland, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Sasha and Malia Obama listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
SanDisk Corp. founder Eli Harari reacts before being awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, November 20, 2014. Harari was the inventor of flash storage...more
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Obama meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign reading Stop the Flights as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama makes remarks at the DNC's annual Women's Leadership Forum at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Marine One carrying President Obama tours the mud slide damage in Oso, Washington, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
President Obama acts out the line 'gnashed their terrible teeth' from the children's book 'Where the Wild Things Are' during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Code Pink anti-war protesters stand in the hallway as they await to attend a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Commandant of the Marine Corps General James Amos (L-R), Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral James Winnefeld, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey,...more
Michelle Obama obliges cheering students by showing off the hand signal the students in the quadrangle dormitory use to identify themselves, during a campus tour of Howard University with high school students in Washington, April 17, 2014....more
The red carpet for French President Francois Hollande blows in the wind as Marine One carrying President Obama taxis to a stop at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama returns a 'shaka' hand sign from a member of the audience as he arrives to sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour starting next year during an event at the White House,...more
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and family blow kisses towards those attending his formal inauguration ceremony from the steps of City Hall in New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (L-R), Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), outgoing Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) address reporters following the...more
Congressional staffers and representatives stage a walk out with a 'Hands Up, Don't Shoot' pose on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol to protest the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary...more
Next Slideshows
Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site
Hong Kong authorities clear the last of three protest sites, marking the closure of demonstration camps in the city that have blocked streets for more than two...
Japan votes
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition cruises to a big election win.
Marches against police shootings
Thousands march to protest killings of unarmed black men by police officers.
West Coast storm
A major storm pummels California and the Pacific Northwest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.