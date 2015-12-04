Edition:
Pictures of the year: Politics

Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Mitt Romney fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during their boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. The two boxed to benefit the medical charity CharityVision. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner waves his trademark box of tissues as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
President Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope, during the pontiff's first visit to the United States, at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Joe Biden stands behind reporters as Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire as President Obama and the first lady welcome the scouts to a camp-out on the South Lawn of the White House, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Ted Cruz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
John Kerry plays with his crutches as he talks to reporters before leaving for Vienna, Austria, at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Angela Merkel speaks with President Obama outside the Elmau castle during a meeting of the G7 nations in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Jeb Bush acknowledges supporters while formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Paul Ryan is congratulated by members of the House as he enters the House Chamber with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (rear) after winning the votes necessary to become the next Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Kim Davis, flanked by Mike Huckabee and attorney Mathew Staver (R), speaks to her supporters after walking out of jail in Grayson, Kentucky, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Tilley

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Ben Carson speaks at a new conference at the Green Valley Ranch resort in Henderson, Nevada November 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton shakes hands with Bernie Sanders, thanking him for saying that he and the American people are sick of hearing about her State Department email controversy and want to hear about issues that effect their lives, during the first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Ben Carson waits for his order at a Burger King restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
President Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama, Representative John Lewis, former first lady Laura Bush and former president George W. Bush. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Dick Cheney looks on as his wife, Lynne Cheney, unveils a marble bust of her husband with their grandchildren in attendance at the Capitol in Washington, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Jeb Bush and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad eat pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
President Obama poses for a selfie taken by veteran star player Abby Wambach as he welcomes the United States Women's National Soccer Team to the White House in Washington to honor their victory in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Joe Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New Jersey and New York, in Maryland November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
President Obama extends his hand to Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally ahead of a march across the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
John Kasich talks to six year-old Finn Ladue while being introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
President Obama leads mourners in singing "Amazing Grace" as he delivers a eulogy in honor of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. Pinckney was one of nine victims of a mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo comforts his mother Matilda outside the St. Ignatius Loyola Church after funeral service for his late father, former Governor Mario Cuomo, in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Jeb Bush waits outside to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Franklin, New Hampshire November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
