Pictures of the year: Space
The Soyuz TMA-15M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, Terry Virts of the U.S. and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 24, 2014....more
An image captured from a distance of about 7.8 km (4.8 miles) from the surface of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, in an image taken from a probe launched from the spaceship Rosetta, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from video shot by Matthew Travis of Zero-G News from the press area at Wallops Island, Virginia, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Matthew...more
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image taken July 3, 2014. The image is from the book Sanctuary: Exploring the World's Protected Areas from Space, published by the Institute for...more
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev looks out of the Russian Soyuz TMA-12M space capsule shortly after landing southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
The 10-m (32.8 ft) South Pole Telescope and the Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization Telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way in a picture released March 17, 2014. Researchers...more
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars in a photo taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
An impact crater on Mars in an image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter released February 5, 2014. The crater spans approximately 100 feet in diameter and is surrounded by a large,...more
A NASA image shows a photo taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station, of the night view of the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea in the middle almost completely dark compared to neighboring South Korea (bottom right) and...more
The spiral galaxy NGC 4258, also known as M106, with two extra spiral arms as seen in this composite image from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. The image was published in the June 20, 2014 issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letter. REUTERS/NASA
A new mosaic made from images taken by NASA's Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990's is shown of the surface of Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, as it looms large in this newly-reprocessed, higher resolution color view released November 24, 2014. This...more
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
The Milky Way seen from the International Space Station in a photo taken by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman on September 28, 2014 REUTERS/NASA
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory image in extreme ultraviolet light shows an active region of the sun's coronal loops taken over about a two-day period, from February 8 - 10, 2014. Coronal loops are found around sunspots and in active regions. These...more
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. Occurring when a full moon or new moon coincides with the closest approach the moon makes to the Earth, the Supermoon results in a larger-than-usual...more
The sun reflects off the water in this picture taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station and sent on his Twitter feed July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
The shadow of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity pictured in late-afternoon in an image taken by the rover's rear hazard avoidance camera, March 20, 2014. The rover's shadow falls across a slope called the McClure-Beverlin Escarpment on the...more
Radiation and winds from stars blow a cavity into the surrounding dust and gas, creating the Trifid nebula, as seen in infrared light by NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or WISE. The Trifid nebula is located 5,400 light-years away in the...more
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in a photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst on July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
A globular star cluster called Messier 5 containing 100,000 stars or more and packed into a region around 165 light-years in diameter in an image taken by NASA's Hubble Space telescope and released April 25, 2014. Messier 5 lies some 25,000...more
National Diver School director Jerome Vincent, wearing a Gandolfi space suit, trains in a swimming pool in Marseille, France, October 22, 2014. The underwater test session develops European expertise in spacewalk simulations under partial gravity for...more
The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, and the sun, giving the observatory a view of a partial solar eclipse from space, January 30, 2014. Such a lunar transit happens two to three times each year. This one lasted two and...more
A view photographed by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman from the International Space Station showing part of the United States mainland from the state of Florida to Louisiana just before dawn, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reid Wiseman/NASA
The fifth brightest galaxy in the sky Centaurus A, an active galaxy about 12 million light years from Earth in an image taken May 1, 2014. The image is produced through a collaboration of professional and amateur astronomers that combines optical...more
A churning region of star birth in NGC 2174, also known as the Monkey Head Nebula, about 6400 light-years away in the constellation of Orion in an infrared image mosaic from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope released March 17, 2014. REUTERS/NASA
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. A passenger spaceship being developed by Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic company crashed during a test flight near...more
The Egyptian desert meets the Red Sea on a cloudless afternoon in a photo tweeted by first-time astronaut Reid Wiseman aboard the International Space Station on June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Reid Wiseman/NASA
International Space Station crew Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy attends a sending-off ceremony before the launch of the Soyuz TMA-15 M spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
The Delta IV rocket is seen streaking across the sky after being launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as pictured from Port Canaveral, Florida, February 20, 2014. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Mike Brown
The G292.0+1.8 supernova remnants in a newly processed commemorating the 15th anniversary of NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. REUTERS/NASA
Next Slideshows
The longest war
Scenes from 13 years of war in Afghanistan.
Protests against police violence
The killings of several black men by police have sparked demonstrations across the U.S.
Will and Kate in Brooklyn
The Duke and Duchess watch the Nets play the Cavs in Brooklyn.
Pictures of the year: Fashion
Our top images from the runways and backstage in 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.