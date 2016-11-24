Edition:
Pictures of the year: Sports

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena June 19, 2016. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Samir Ait Said of France breaks his leg during competition on the vault August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their only remaining challengers Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Chelsea to complete one of the greatest ever sporting achievements.The Foxes' Premier League campaign has captivated fans in the provincial English city as well as sports fans worldwide. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes on her way to winning the gold and setting a new world record in the women's 800m freestyle at the Rio Olympics August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Canada's women's wheelchair basketball player Jamey Jewells kisses her husband and fellow wheelchair basketball player Adam Lancia after her playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Force India's Nico Hulkenberg reacts after crashing during the Singapore Grand Prix September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Serena Williams celebrates winning her women's singles final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon July 9, 2016 REUTERS/Andy Rain/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate free safety Eric Reid (35) kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium September 12, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the vault during the women's individual all-around final at the Rio Olympics August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia in the men's foil team semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton greet eachother on the field after the Broncos defeated the Panthers in the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during the 146.5-km (91.5 miles) Stage 20 from Megeve to Morzine, France July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Brazil's Neymar is helped by Bolivia's goalkeeper Carlos Lampe during their World Cup qualifier October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards (6) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field November 2, 2016. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Nani and Joao Mario after scoring their second goal at the Euro soccer June 22, 2016 REUTERS/Max RossiLivepic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain at the Rio Olympics August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Wrestler known as Gio Malkriado (top) fights with a fluorescent tube with wrestler Ciclope during an extreme wrestling fight at a temporary wrestling ring inside a car wash in Tulancingo Hidalgo, Mexico October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy practices on the driving range before the start of the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship January 21, 2016. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
