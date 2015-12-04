Pictures of the year: Sports

Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. In what was a...more

Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. In what was a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans as Baltimore coped with some of the worst U.S. urban rioting in years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close