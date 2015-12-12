Pictures of the year: Technology
A humanoid robot named "Yangyang" shows a facial expression during its demonstration at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing, China, April 29, 2015. The android was produced jointly by China's Shanghai Yangyang Intelligent Robot Science...more
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference-goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 19, 2015. ...more
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6S at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone...more
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. Researchers used NASA-developed image processing software to remove the desert background, then...more
Artist Neil Harbisson, who has an antenna permanently attached to his skull, speaks during the Riga Comm 2014 innovation conference in Riga, Latvia November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A tower of Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is pictured in Sanlucar la Mayor, near Seville, southern Spain November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Jan Stumpf of Ascending Technologies controls an Intel AscTec Firefly drone during a flight demonstration at the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, Myanmar March 30, 2015. The Swiss solar-powered plane whose record-setting, round-the-world solar-powered flight began in Abu Dhabi on March 9, was put on hold in July by...more
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets, made by Oculus and Samsung Electronics, during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A 500-metre (1,640-ft.) aperture spherical telescope is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by September...more
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacts with Pepper, a social humanoid robot developed by Aldebaran for SoftBank, during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Honda Motor employee demonstrates the company's new Walking Assist Device, which helps those with weakened leg muscles but who are still able to walk, during its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jacob and Ester Fu jump in the Nikon 360 Degree Project during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. The project uses images taken from 48 Nikon D750 cameras to create 360-degree frozen moments...more
A man shakes hands with a robotic prosthetic hand in the Intel booth at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
French engineer and professional violinist Laurent Bernadac plays the "3Dvarius", a 3D printed violin made of transparent resin, during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A student (L) and an instructor look at a computer as they demonstrate using a headset to control robots with her mind, at the People's Liberation Army Information Engineering University, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, August 7, 2015. The...more
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot turns on a valve at a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015....more
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
