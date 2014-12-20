Edition:
Pictures of the year: Ukraine

Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2014
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Interior Ministry members are seen on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Interior Ministry members are seen on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014
Interior Ministry members are seen on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2014
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have died and gone missing during clashes in Ukraine, near the barricades in Kiev February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have died and gone missing during clashes in Ukraine, near the barricades in Kiev February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2014
Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have died and gone missing during clashes in Ukraine, near the barricades in Kiev February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili (

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili (
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014
Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Ukrainian serviceman (rear) looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian serviceman (rear) looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman (rear) looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Ukrainian naval officer (C) passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian naval officer (C) passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
A Ukrainian naval officer (C) passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, April 16, 2014
A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of armoured personnel carriers at a check point near the village of Malinivka, south-east of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of armoured personnel carriers at a check point near the village of Malinivka, south-east of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 27, 2014

Reuters / Sunday, April 27, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of armoured personnel carriers at a check point near the village of Malinivka, south-east of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2014

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2014
A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2014

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2014
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 27, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Local residents react as they stand near destroyed houses and vehicles after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents react as they stand near destroyed houses and vehicles after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 09, 2014

Reuters / Monday, June 09, 2014
Local residents react as they stand near destroyed houses and vehicles after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2014
A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool

Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 13, 2014

Reuters / Friday, June 13, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 14, 2014

Reuters / Monday, July 14, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a victim of a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a victim of a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Friday, July 18, 2014

Reuters / Friday, July 18, 2014
A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a victim of a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An armed pro-Russian separatist gestures to reporters at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist gestures to reporters at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist gestures to reporters at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 19, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2014
A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman sits inside a basement used as a shelter from the recent shelling in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman sits inside a basement used as a shelter from the recent shelling in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014
A woman sits inside a basement used as a shelter from the recent shelling in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, September 14, 2014

Reuters / Sunday, September 14, 2014
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives mourn next to the covered body of Anna Korennaya, 50, whom they said was killed during a rocket shelling a day before in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Relatives mourn next to the covered body of Anna Korennaya, 50, whom they said was killed during a rocket shelling a day before in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014
Relatives mourn next to the covered body of Anna Korennaya, 50, whom they said was killed during a rocket shelling a day before in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Birds fly near the traffic control tower of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport damaged by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, with smoke rising in the foreground, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Birds fly near the traffic control tower of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport damaged by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, with smoke rising in the foreground, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
Birds fly near the traffic control tower of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport damaged by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, with smoke rising in the foreground, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Galina Bayeva cries with her son (L) and husband (R) next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Galina Bayeva cries with her son (L) and husband (R) next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Galina Bayeva cries with her son (L) and husband (R) next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank at the town of Khartsyzk, east of Donetsk, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank at the town of Khartsyzk, east of Donetsk, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank at the town of Khartsyzk, east of Donetsk, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
