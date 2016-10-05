Piercings and prayers
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with piercings on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two revolvers pierced in his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bike pierced on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine with knives, spikes and gun barrels pierced through their cheeks take part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two umbrellas pierced on his face during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine with spikes pierced through his cheeks takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with blades piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with piercings at her face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
