Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 10, 2015 | 10:41am EDT

Pig wrestling

A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
1 / 16
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
2 / 16
A participant carries a pig in the 'greased pig contest' at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant carries a pig in the 'greased pig contest' at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant carries a pig in the 'greased pig contest' at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
3 / 16
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
4 / 16
A participant celebrates at the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant celebrates at the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant celebrates at the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
5 / 16
A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
6 / 16
A participant wrestles with a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant wrestles with a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant wrestles with a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
7 / 16
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
8 / 16
A participant carries a pig to a box in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant carries a pig to a box in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant carries a pig to a box in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
9 / 16
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
10 / 16
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
11 / 16
A participant tries to pick up a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to pick up a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant tries to pick up a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
12 / 16
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
13 / 16
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
14 / 16
A participant celebrates at the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant celebrates at the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant celebrates at the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
15 / 16
People wander around at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People wander around at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
People wander around at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Next Slideshows

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England is the largest hot air balloon festival in Europe.

Aug 07 2015
Battle for the Palestine Cup

Battle for the Palestine Cup

Gaza Strip's soccer team hosted West Bank for the first time in 15 years, after Israel gave West Bank permission to cross its territory for the final match.

Aug 06 2015
Sturgis motorcycle rally

Sturgis motorcycle rally

Hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists attend the 75th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Aug 06 2015
Remembering Hiroshima

Remembering Hiroshima

Japan marks 70 years since the world's first atomic bomb fell on Hiroshima.

Aug 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast