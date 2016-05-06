Pigeons light up New York skies
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them fly overhead as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them sit by their coops before becoming part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them fly overhead as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Duke Riley uses a flag and pole to direct pigeons with LED lights attached to them as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Duke Riley uses a flag and pole to direct pigeons with LED lights attached to them as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Duke Riley uses a flag and pole to direct pigeons with LED lights attached to them as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them land as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Postcards from Trump's Scottish ancestral home
Donald Trump has played up his family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, but his success in the Republican presidential battle...
Messi's biggest fan flees
Five-year-old Murtaza Ahmedi, fan of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, has fled his home because his family feared he could be kidnapped after he became an...
Jack In The Green
Revelers 'unleash the spirit of summer' by 'slaying' Jack in the Green in Britain.
Burning ivory
105 tons of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn burn after it was confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.