Pictures | Thu Aug 30, 2012 | 1:45pm EDT

Pigeons take flight

<p>Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas poses at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. Topcliffe club secretary Adwas has been racing since 1996 and spends 15 hours a week on her 100 pigeons. Over recent years, the club has dwindled to just nine members. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas poses at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. Topcliffe club secretary Adwas has been racing since 1996 and spends 15 hours a week on her 100 pigeons. Over recent years, the club has dwindled to just nine members.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas poses at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012.

<p>Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas releases a pigeon at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas releases a pigeon at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas releases a pigeon at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012.

<p>Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey poses at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012. Ramsey who grew up racing pigeons with his father became the first person in Harrogate to win the cup last year after an 11 hour race. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey poses at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012. Ramsey who grew up racing pigeons with his father became the first person in Harrogate to win the cup last year after an 11 hour race.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey poses at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012.

<p>Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey cleans out his loft at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey cleans out his loft at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey cleans out his loft at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012.

<p>Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas feeds birds at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas feeds birds at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas feeds birds at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012.

<p>Employees box and load racing pigeons for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. 1200 pigeons are entered in the loft during March for &pound;100 ($160) each and then trained by loft keeper Jeremy Davies. The race from Hexham to Birtsmorton is 203 miles (327 km), taking the winning bird around 4 to 5 hours with prize money totalling &pound;55,000 ($87,000) and the winner receiving &pound;20,000 ($31,600). REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Employees box and load racing pigeons for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. 1200 pigeons are entered in the loft during March for £100 ($160) each and then trained by loft keeper Jeremy Davies. The race from...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Employees box and load racing pigeons for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

<p>Boxed racing pigeons are prepared for loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Boxed racing pigeons are prepared for loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Boxed racing pigeons are prepared for loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

<p>Racing pigeons wait to be loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racing pigeons wait to be loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Racing pigeons wait to be loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

<p>A racing pigeon is being scanned before loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racing pigeon is being scanned before loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A racing pigeon is being scanned before loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

<p>A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

<p>A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012.

<p>A racing pigeon waits to be released from its racing box before starting his flight from Alnwick to its home loft across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racing pigeon waits to be released from its racing box before starting his flight from Alnwick to its home loft across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A racing pigeon waits to be released from its racing box before starting his flight from Alnwick to its home loft across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012.

<p>Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012.

<p>Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012.

<p>The last racing pigeon flies off after they were released from their racing boxes to start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

The last racing pigeon flies off after they were released from their racing boxes to start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

The last racing pigeon flies off after they were released from their racing boxes to start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012.

<p>Tony Meek poses for photographs after releasing 2,500 racing pigeons from their racing boxes on a flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. Meek, a former racehorse jockey, believes pigeons find their way using the sun and will sometimes wait several days for the right weather conditions before releasing his pigeons for a race. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Tony Meek poses for photographs after releasing 2,500 racing pigeons from their racing boxes on a flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. Meek, a former racehorse jockey, believes...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Tony Meek poses for photographs after releasing 2,500 racing pigeons from their racing boxes on a flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012.

<p>Pigeon owners react as the first pigeons arrive back during the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pigeon owners react as the first pigeons arrive back during the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 26, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Pigeon owners react as the first pigeons arrive back during the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 26, 2012.

<p>Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012.

<p>Pigeon fancier Norman Perry of Port Talbot, Wales poses for photographers with his Supreme Champion winner in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pigeon fancier Norman Perry of Port Talbot, Wales poses for photographers with his Supreme Champion winner in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Pigeon fancier Norman Perry of Port Talbot, Wales poses for photographers with his Supreme Champion winner in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012.

<p>Rosettes for winners are seen in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Rosettes for winners are seen in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012.

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Rosettes for winners are seen in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012.

