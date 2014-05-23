Pilgrims in Jerusalem

Flagstones dating back to Roman times line the street on Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, where Jesus Christ is believed to have carried his cross to his crucifixion, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. The spot is one of the only places...more

Flagstones dating back to Roman times line the street on Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, where Jesus Christ is believed to have carried his cross to his crucifixion, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. The spot is one of the only places along Via Dolorosa where original stones dating from 2,000 years ago are still visible. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

