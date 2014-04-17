Edition:
Pilgrims in the Holy Land

<p>Yakov, a Christian pilgrim from the U.S., who has been visiting Jerusalem on a regular basis for the past four years, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Bishop Prosper Ayawei from Nigeria poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Elena Ahamber, a tourist from Russia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Father Kakhaber from Georgia poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Alina, a tourist from Ukraine, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Masi, a tourist from Ethiopia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Anna, a tourist from Russia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Angela Biris (R) and her mother Tinka, tourists from Romania, pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Anthony (L) and Antoinette, tourists from Bangalore, India, pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Nuns Sheli, Merin and Juliat from Sri Lanka pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>The Lovai family from India pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>The Jose family from India pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

