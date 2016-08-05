Edition:
Pin passion in Rio

Pin traders gather in Olympic Park ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. A spectator sport is already well under way at the Rio Olympics: pin trading. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A pin trader stands outside the main press centre. Sports fans, journalists, and memorabilia enthusiasts have already gathered at the gates of the Olympic Park to take part in a collecting obsession that stretches back decades. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Pin traders gather in Olympic Park ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. Sidney Marantz has been trading pins since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and says he has made thousands of trades over the last half century. "Well I've been to 16 Olympic Games and I've been trading pins at 15 of them," said Marantz proudly. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Pin traders gather in Olympic Park ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. The trade itself doesn't usually involve an exchange of money, except for extremely rare pins. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
The French Rugby sevens Olympic team's pins. But Marantz said he just enjoys taking part in a social element of the Games that has existed almost as long as the games themselves. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A pin trader shows his collection ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. "Some people won't trade unless they get something they need or want; either to sell it or put it in their collection," said Marantz. "I don't sell but I'm social. I enjoy just the trading and meeting the people." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A pin trader shows his collection ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A pin trader shows a Christ the Redeemer Olympic pin ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A pin trader displays his pins ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A pin trader shows a Christ the Redeemer Olympic pin ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
