Pin passion in Rio

A pin trader shows his collection ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. "Some people won't trade unless they get something they need or want; either to sell it or put it in their collection," said Marantz. "I don't sell but I'm social. I enjoy just the trading and meeting the people." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

