Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 24, 2014 | 10:25pm EDT

Ping pong politics

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plays table tennis during her visit of Beijing Normal School, a school that prepares students for universities abroad, in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plays table tennis during her visit of Beijing Normal School, a school that prepares students for universities abroad, in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Monday, March 24, 2014

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plays table tennis during her visit of Beijing Normal School, a school that prepares students for universities abroad, in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Close
1 / 13
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie plays table tennis following a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club of Newark Clubhouse in Newark, New Jersey January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie plays table tennis following a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club of Newark Clubhouse in Newark, New Jersey January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 24, 2014

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie plays table tennis following a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club of Newark Clubhouse in Newark, New Jersey January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 13
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis at Globe Academy, in south London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis at Globe Academy, in south London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, March 24, 2014

U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis at Globe Academy, in south London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
3 / 13
<p>Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou, China, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou, China, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Monday, March 24, 2014

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou, China, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
4 / 13
<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Monday, March 24, 2014

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
5 / 13
<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, March 24, 2014

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 13
<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Monday, March 24, 2014

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
7 / 13
<p>Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev plays table tennis during a visit to the Zapolyarnoye oil field in Russia's Arctic Yamal Peninsula January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev plays table tennis during a visit to the Zapolyarnoye oil field in Russia's Arctic Yamal Peninsula January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

Monday, March 24, 2014

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev plays table tennis during a visit to the Zapolyarnoye oil field in Russia's Arctic Yamal Peninsula January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
8 / 13
<p>British Prime Minister David Cameron plays table tennis with primary school students during his trip to Chengdu, China, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

British Prime Minister David Cameron plays table tennis with primary school students during his trip to Chengdu, China, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, March 24, 2014

British Prime Minister David Cameron plays table tennis with primary school students during his trip to Chengdu, China, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
9 / 13
<p>Britain's Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool</p>

Britain's Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Monday, March 24, 2014

Britain's Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Close
10 / 13
<p>Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Monday, March 24, 2014

Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Close
11 / 13
<p>Chinese President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool</p>

Chinese President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool

Monday, March 24, 2014

Chinese President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool

Close
12 / 13
<p>Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool</p>

Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool

Monday, March 24, 2014

Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Refugee ferry capsizes

Refugee ferry capsizes

Next Slideshows

Refugee ferry capsizes

Refugee ferry capsizes

Hundreds are feared dead after a ferry full of Congolese refugees returning home capsizes.

Mar 24 2014
Crusader castle captured

Crusader castle captured

Syrian forces retake Crac des Chevaliers, a 900-year-old Crusader castle regarded as one of the best preserved in the world, after a three month siege.

Mar 24 2014
Inside Nollywood

Inside Nollywood

Nigeria's movie business, often known as Nollywood, is one of the biggest in the world.

Mar 24 2014
Thirst for water

Thirst for water

Seeking clean drinking water around the world.

Mar 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast