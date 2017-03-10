Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 10, 2017 | 3:10pm EST

Pipeline protests arrive in Washington

Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A jogger at the base of the Washington Monument passes a teepee built by members of indigenous tribes to protest the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
An indigenous activist waves an upside down U.S. flag with an image of historic Native American leader Sitting Bull on it during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Indigenous leaders participate in a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
An indigenous activist participates in a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Indigenous tribe members take sticks to an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest march and rally against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the Trump International Hotel. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Indigenous leaders participate in a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Lara Calloway, from Cloudland, Georgia, participates in an indigenous protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Ray St. Clair of the White Earth Reservation in Minnesota carries an eagle head staff as indigenous activists dance and participate in traditional ceremonies during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Indigenous women take part in a rally in front of the Trump International Hotel to protest the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Indigenous leaders participate in a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the Trump International Hotel. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A protestor holds a Resist sign as indigenous activists and supporters hold a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A woman walks past teepees built beside the Washington Monument by members of indigenous tribes to protest the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Jody Gaskin from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, takes part in a protest rally at the White House against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and Indigenous leaders participate in a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
