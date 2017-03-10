Pipeline protests arrive in Washington
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A jogger at the base of the Washington Monument passes a teepee built by members of indigenous tribes to protest the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An indigenous activist waves an upside down U.S. flag with an image of historic Native American leader Sitting Bull on it during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the White House....more
Indigenous leaders participate in a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An indigenous activist participates in a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Indigenous tribe members take sticks to an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest march and rally against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the Trump International Hotel. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Indigenous leaders participate in a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lara Calloway, from Cloudland, Georgia, participates in an indigenous protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ray St. Clair of the White Earth Reservation in Minnesota carries an eagle head staff as indigenous activists dance and participate in traditional ceremonies during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL...more
Indigenous women take part in a rally in front of the Trump International Hotel to protest the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Indigenous leaders participate in a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the Trump International Hotel. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A protestor holds a Resist sign as indigenous activists and supporters hold a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman walks past teepees built beside the Washington Monument by members of indigenous tribes to protest the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jody Gaskin from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, takes part in a protest rally at the White House against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and Indigenous leaders participate in a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Next Slideshows
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in...
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people...
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.