Pipeline ruptures in California

A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and...more

A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and on beaches before it could be secured, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close