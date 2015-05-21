Edition:
Pipeline ruptures in California

A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and on beaches before it could be secured, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stands in an oil slick in bare feet along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An octopus spattered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A shrimp covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick sit along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A clean-up worker walks next to an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A bird covered in oil flies over an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Volunteers fill buckets with oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Volunteer William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stretches out his hands after carrying buckets of oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Birds covered in oil fly in front of an oil-drilling platform above an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A fish covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. T REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil refinery is seen near an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick washes up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Workers clean up an oil leak that caused a slick in the Pacific Ocean along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
