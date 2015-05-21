Pipeline ruptures in California
A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and...more
William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stands in an oil slick in bare feet along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An octopus spattered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A shrimp covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick sit along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A clean-up worker walks next to an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A bird covered in oil flies over an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteers fill buckets with oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stretches out his hands after carrying buckets of oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. ...more
Birds covered in oil fly in front of an oil-drilling platform above an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fish covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. T REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil refinery is seen near an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick washes up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers clean up an oil leak that caused a slick in the Pacific Ocean along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
The Syrian front
Recent images from the frontlines of Syria.
Class of 2015
Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.
Killing bin Laden
The operation that killed the al Qaeda leader.
On board Rohingya boats
On the vessels that carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants fleeing persecution and poverty at home.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.