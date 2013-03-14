Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 14, 2013 | 11:30am EDT

Pippa Middleton's style

<p>Pippa Middleton (R), the sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts while watching the first race with an unidentified companion at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Pippa Middleton (R), the sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts while watching the first race with an unidentified companion at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton (R), the sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts while watching the first race with an unidentified companion at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
1 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
2 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the gallery at the U.S. Open tournament in New York September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the gallery at the U.S. Open tournament in New York September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the gallery at the U.S. Open tournament in New York September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 15
<p>The sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, leaves Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

The sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, leaves Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, March 14, 2013

The sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, leaves Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Centre Court during a rain break at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Centre Court during a rain break at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Centre Court during a rain break at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their brother James, arrive on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their brother James, arrive on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their brother James, arrive on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 15
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrives with her sister Pippa Middleton (centre L) on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrives with her sister Pippa Middleton (centre L) on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrives with her sister Pippa Middleton (centre L) on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Close
8 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28,...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton (R), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the central court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Pippa Middleton (R), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the central court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton (R), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the central court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
10 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton and her brother James (R) leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Pippa Middleton and her brother James (R) leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton and her brother James (R) leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
11 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton leaves The Goring hotel, in central London April 30, 2011. Her sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married Britain's Prince William at Westminster Abbey on Friday. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Pippa Middleton leaves The Goring hotel, in central London April 30, 2011. Her sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married Britain's Prince William at Westminster Abbey on Friday. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton leaves The Goring hotel, in central London April 30, 2011. Her sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married Britain's Prince William at Westminster Abbey on Friday. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, walks to escort Kate at Westminster Abbey before her sister's marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, walks to escort Kate at Westminster Abbey before her sister's marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, walks to escort Kate at Westminster Abbey before her sister's marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
13 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, sister of the fiancee of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, attends the wedding of Katie Percy and Patrick Valentine at Alnwick Castle in Alnwick, northeast England February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Pippa Middleton, sister of the fiancee of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, attends the wedding of Katie Percy and Patrick Valentine at Alnwick Castle in Alnwick, northeast England February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, sister of the fiancee of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, attends the wedding of Katie Percy and Patrick Valentine at Alnwick Castle in Alnwick, northeast England February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "Celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "Celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "Celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Pope Francis is elected

Pope Francis is elected

Next Slideshows

Pope Francis is elected

Pope Francis is elected

Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina is elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

Mar 13 2013
Ladies Day

Ladies Day

Fashionistas are out in full force, sporting their voluminous hats for Cheltenham Festival's Ladies Day.

Mar 13 2013
Life of Kim Jong-un

Life of Kim Jong-un

A look at the daily life of North Korea's leader.

Mar 29 2013
Brazil's 'Roofless' movement

Brazil's 'Roofless' movement

With hundreds of thousands of empty properties in Sao Paulo, some have taken to occupying empty buildings as part of the Roofless Movement.

Mar 11 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast