Pistol-packing judge
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, works inside his room before hearing a case at the Regional Trial Court in Manila March 5, 2013. Santiago, a former police officer who headed the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, favors...more
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, works inside his room before hearing a case at the Regional Trial Court in Manila March 5, 2013. Santiago, a former police officer who headed the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, favors arming Filipino judges to protect themselves from disgruntled litigants and criminal syndicates whose members were sent to jail. There have been recent cases of deadly courtroom shootings in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, puts on his robe before attending the hearing of a case at his sala at the Regional Trial Court branch 3 at city hall in Manila March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, puts on his robe before attending the hearing of a case at his sala at the Regional Trial Court branch 3 at city hall in Manila March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, checks his service pistol before attending the hearing of a case at his sala (office) at the Regional Trial Court branch 3 at city hall in Manila March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, checks his service pistol before attending the hearing of a case at his sala (office) at the Regional Trial Court branch 3 at city hall in Manila March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, keeps his drawer open containing his service pistol while hearing a case at his sala at the Regional Trial Court branch 3 at city hall in Manila March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, keeps his drawer open containing his service pistol while hearing a case at his sala at the Regional Trial Court branch 3 at city hall in Manila March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, takes notes before their shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, takes notes before their shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (R) with fellow lower court judges Emilio Legazpi III (C) and judge Jose Lorenzo Dela Rosa, prepares for their target shooting inside a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (R) with fellow lower court judges Emilio Legazpi III (C) and judge Jose Lorenzo Dela Rosa, prepares for their target shooting inside a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, watches his fellow court judges during their shooting practice at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, watches his fellow court judges during their shooting practice at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (L), a lower court judge in Manila, loads bullets before a shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (L), a lower court judge in Manila, loads bullets before a shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, keeps his service pistol beside him while he onboard on his vehicle after a shooting practice wit his fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco more
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, keeps his service pistol beside him while he onboard on his vehicle after a shooting practice wit his fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (R), a lower court judge in Manila, with his fellow court judges and their security officer shows his service pistol before their shooting practice at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco more
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (R), a lower court judge in Manila, with his fellow court judges and their security officer shows his service pistol before their shooting practice at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, shows his tactics during shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, shows his tactics during shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime 'Jimmy' Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, fires his service pistol during shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime 'Jimmy' Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, fires his service pistol during shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (L), a lower court judge in Manila, with his fellow court judges checks their target cardboard during their shooting practice at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago (L), a lower court judge in Manila, with his fellow court judges checks their target cardboard during their shooting practice at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime 'Jimmy' Santiago (L) with his fellow court Judge Emilio Legazpi III fire service pistols during shooting practice with fellow court Judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Jaime 'Jimmy' Santiago (L) with his fellow court Judge Emilio Legazpi III fire service pistols during shooting practice with fellow court Judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Next Slideshows
Guess where I'm calling from?
40 years ago, the first ever mobile phone call was placed. A look at all the strange and unusual places where people can call from now.
World of plastic surgery
People are finding ways to change how they look through a variety of surgical implants and transplants.
Kangaroo shooter
Steven O'Donnell, a professional plumber, shoots kangaroos as part of an annual cull in the Australian Capital Territory.
Circus comes to town
The traveling Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars aims to bring the circus to rural areas. The circus, now in its 129th edition, stages 250 shows a year across...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.