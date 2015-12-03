Pistorius found guilty of murder
Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 19, 2013. Pistorius's conviction for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has been scaled up to murder from culpable homicide by South Africa's top...more
View of the prison cell occupied before the release on parole by Oscar Pistorius at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, December 1, 2015. Pistorius could now be sent back to jail for at least 15 years for shooting Steenkamp dead on...more
Judge Eric Leach delivers his judgement in the Oscar Pistorius case in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Pretorius/Pool
June Steenkamp (C), mother of Reeva Steenkamp sits in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Pretorius/Pool
Pistorius (L) arrives at a Pretoria police station to perform community service, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool
Pistorius (C) enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Pistorius (front L) holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool
June and Barry Steenkamp, parents of Reeva Steenkamp attend the sentencing hearing of Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool
A member of the defence legal team reaches out toPistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies during the fourth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 6, 2014....more
Barry Steenkamp is consoled by his wife June during the sentencing hearing of Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool
Pistorius (C) leaves after listening to the closing arguments in his murder trial at the high court in Pretoria August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Pistorius (R) is comforted by his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, before the verdict in his trial is delivered at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool
Jane Steenkamp is comforted by an unidentified relative after her dead daughter's picture was shown on screen at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014.REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool
Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool
Pistorius (C) arrives at court ahead of the fifth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
Pistorius (R) is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Police crime scene tape marks off the home of Pistorius in Pretoria February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein
Police crime scene tape marks off the Pretoria home of Oscar Pistorius, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
