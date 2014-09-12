Edition:
Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa delivers her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide, escaping the more serious charge of murder for the killing of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa delivers her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide, escaping the more serious charge of murder for the killing of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool
June Steenkamp, mother of Reeva Steenkamp, comforts her cousin Kim Martin during the verdict in the trial of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

June Steenkamp, mother of Reeva Steenkamp, comforts her cousin Kim Martin during the verdict in the trial of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa deliver her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa deliver her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool
Henke Pistorius and Aimee Pistorius, the father and sister of Oscar Pistorius, embrace after the reading of the verdict by Judge Thokozila Masipa at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

Henke Pistorius and Aimee Pistorius, the father and sister of Oscar Pistorius, embrace after the reading of the verdict by Judge Thokozila Masipa at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
June and Barry Steenkamp, parents of Reeva Steenkamp listen to the judgement of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

June and Barry Steenkamp, parents of Reeva Steenkamp listen to the judgement of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
Members of the African National Congress Women's League protest outside the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Members of the African National Congress Women's League protest outside the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves after hearing the verdict of his trial at the high court in Pretoria September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves after hearing the verdict of his trial at the high court in Pretoria September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the African National Congress Women's League protest outside the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Members of the African National Congress Women's League protest outside the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
Judge Thokozile Masipa delivers her judgement in the trial of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

Judge Thokozile Masipa delivers her judgement in the trial of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, looks at Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius as he sits in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, looks at Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius as he sits in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
Aimee Pistorius, sister of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, sits with family at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

Aimee Pistorius, sister of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, sits with family at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
Carl Pistorius, brother of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, sits in a wheel chair during Oscar Pistorius' judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

Carl Pistorius, brother of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, sits in a wheel chair during Oscar Pistorius' judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
Henke Pistorius, father of Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, arrives to hear the verdict in his son's trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Henke Pistorius, father of Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, arrives to hear the verdict in his son's trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
