Pitcher Festival
A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, applies ash at his camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the...more
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men wait inside their camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees take blessings from a priest on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee leaves after taking a dip in the waters of the river Godavari during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees watch a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, sitting on a horse takes part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, arrive at a camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees stand near an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesha, on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
