Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Rescue teams are seen are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Pensioner Anarkan Kozhoyeva, 65, who lives near the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport, speaks outside the capital city of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. When Kozhoyeva returned home on Monday morning, her house was the only one still...more
Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A member of a rescue team walks at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of a rescue team and investigators work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of a rescue team and investigators work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
The plane wreckage is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Next Slideshows
Inside Trump Tower on MLK Day
The eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. meets with the president-elect.
Spotted at Trump Tower
Who's been seen visiting the president-elect?
Dakar Rally 2017
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
War in Mosul's neighborhoods
Iraqi forces push out Islamic State block by block in eastern Mosul, engaging in clashes as they pass residents' doorsteps.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.