Pictures | Mon Jan 16, 2017 | 3:50pm EST

Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Rescue teams are seen are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Pensioner Anarkan Kozhoyeva, 65, who lives near the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport, speaks outside the capital city of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. When Kozhoyeva returned home on Monday morning, her house was the only one still standing on her street in Dachi Suu village, after all others were levelled by a jumbo jet which crashed and killed entire families in their sleep. "I am alone now, all of my neighbours are dead," said Kozhoyeva. "Our house was just 20 metres away" from the destroyed area. "I am terrified, I don't know how to live on," she said, weeping. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A member of a rescue team walks at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Members of a rescue team and investigators work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Members of a rescue team and investigators work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
The plane wreckage is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
