Plane crash in Lagos
People watch as a crane lifts the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People watch as a crane lifts the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers pull a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers pull a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A crane lifts the tyres of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A crane lifts the tyres of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The bodies of victims are carried from the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The bodies of victims are carried from the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue worker searches the rubble for victims after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A rescue worker searches the rubble for victims after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Smoke rises from a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Smoke rises from a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers lift a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers lift a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Security officials stand at the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Security officials stand at the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Safety officials hold a stretcher used to evacuate victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Safety officials hold a stretcher used to evacuate victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The wreckage of a plane burns in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a plane burns in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Emergency workers and volunteers hose down wreckage at the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Emergency workers and volunteers hose down wreckage at the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers wrap the charred bodies of passengers of a plane that crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Rescue workers wrap the charred bodies of passengers of a plane that crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
An emergency worker climbs the ladder to the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagoss, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
An emergency worker climbs the ladder to the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagoss, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Rescue officials carry a victim of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Rescue officials carry a victim of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Rescue workers search for bodies of victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Rescue workers search for bodies of victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A firefighter is clouded in smoke as he tries to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A firefighter is clouded in smoke as he tries to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Wreckage is scattered in the compound of a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Wreckage is scattered in the compound of a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People take pictures with their mobile phones after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People take pictures with their mobile phones after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Next Slideshows
Ghosts of Tiananmen
Scenes from the 1989 pro-democracy protest in Beijing.
Flotilla on the Thames
A 1,000-boat armada salutes the Queen for the Diamond Jubilee.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pictures of the month: May
Highlights from the month of May.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.