Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 3, 2013 | 12:20pm EDT

Plane crash in Lagos

<p>A firefighter walks past the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A firefighter walks past the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A firefighter walks past the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
1 / 10
<p>Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
2 / 10
<p>A man tries to extinguish a fire from the engine of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A man tries to extinguish a fire from the engine of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A man tries to extinguish a fire from the engine of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
3 / 10
<p>Rescue workers stand near the tail of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Rescue workers stand near the tail of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Rescue workers stand near the tail of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
4 / 10
<p>A rescue official stands near a compartment where the coffin containing the body of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu was recovered at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A rescue official stands near a compartment where the coffin containing the body of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu was recovered at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde...more

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A rescue official stands near a compartment where the coffin containing the body of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu was recovered at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
5 / 10
<p>A rescue official picks remnants from the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A rescue official picks remnants from the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A rescue official picks remnants from the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
6 / 10
<p>Air safety officials collect parts of a plane after it crashed near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Air safety officials collect parts of a plane after it crashed near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Air safety officials collect parts of a plane after it crashed near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
7 / 10
<p>Rescue officials stand near the wreckage of a plane at the site of its crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Rescue officials stand near the wreckage of a plane at the site of its crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Rescue officials stand near the wreckage of a plane at the site of its crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
8 / 10
<p>Rescue officials carry the coffin of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu after recovering it from the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Rescue officials carry the coffin of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu after recovering it from the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Rescue officials carry the coffin of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu after recovering it from the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
9 / 10
<p>The tail of a plane is seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

The tail of a plane is seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

The tail of a plane is seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Next Slideshows

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Images from the U.S. government shutdown.

Oct 03 2013
Defending native rights

Defending native rights

Indigenous Brazilians take part in protests to defend their territorial rights against government, agribusiness, mining and energy companies.

Oct 02 2013
Pakistan's Hurt Locker

Pakistan's Hurt Locker

A look at the dangerous work of the members of Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit.

Oct 02 2013
Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from the past month.

Oct 02 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast