Plane crash in Nepal
Rescue team members douse a Dornier aircraft that caught fire after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue team member hoses down the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. A small plane struck a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu on Friday, killing 19 people, including seven British and five Chinese...more
A rescue team member hoses down the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. A small plane struck a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu on Friday, killing 19 people, including seven British and five Chinese passengers, officials said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER
Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER
People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Bodies are seen at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman cries at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A rescue team investigates at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese police officer carries a black box after it was recovered from the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue team members try to put out a fire from a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER
People look toward the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER
A rescue team works at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue team member display bundles of money recovered from the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at a crash site in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man walks past the wreckage of a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER
The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at the crash site in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of a rescue team investigate the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
