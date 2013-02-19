Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 19, 2013 | 9:55am EST

Plane crash in Yemen

<p>Military personnel and fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
1 / 15
<p>Military personnel gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
2 / 15
<p>The wing of a military aircraft is being pulled at the site of its crash by a police vehicle in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

The wing of a military aircraft is being pulled at the site of its crash by a police vehicle in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

The wing of a military aircraft is being pulled at the site of its crash by a police vehicle in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
3 / 15
<p>Military personnel and firefighters work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and firefighters work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and firefighters work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
4 / 15
<p>People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
5 / 15
<p>An army soldier looks on as he takes part in putting out a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

An army soldier looks on as he takes part in putting out a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An army soldier looks on as he takes part in putting out a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 15
<p>Military personnel extinguish a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel extinguish a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel extinguish a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 15
<p>Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
8 / 15
<p>Firefighters react as they work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Firefighters react as they work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Firefighters react as they work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
9 / 15
<p>Military personnel and people search through the wreckage at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and people search through the wreckage at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and people search through the wreckage at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 15
<p>Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 15
<p>People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
12 / 15
<p>A man shouts at firefighters at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A man shouts at firefighters at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A man shouts at firefighters at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
13 / 15
<p>Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 15
<p>Military personnel and fire fighters try to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and fire fighters try to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and fire fighters try to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Clash at Madrid airport

Clash at Madrid airport

Next Slideshows

Clash at Madrid airport

Clash at Madrid airport

Striking union workers clash with police at Barajas airport.

Feb 19 2013
Know your presidents

Know your presidents

The 43 men who have served as commander-in-chief.

Feb 18 2013
The Pole of Cold

The Pole of Cold

Photographer Maxim Shemetov spends two weeks in the extreme environment of the Oymyakon valley in northeast Russia, where the coldest temperatures in the...

Feb 18 2013
Meteorite hits Russia

Meteorite hits Russia

Over a thousand are injured after a meteorite explodes over Russia.

Feb 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast