Plane crash in Yemen
Military personnel and fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The wing of a military aircraft is being pulled at the site of its crash by a police vehicle in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The wing of a military aircraft is being pulled at the site of its crash by a police vehicle in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and firefighters work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and firefighters work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An army soldier looks on as he takes part in putting out a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An army soldier looks on as he takes part in putting out a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel extinguish a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel extinguish a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Firefighters react as they work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Firefighters react as they work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and people search through the wreckage at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and people search through the wreckage at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man shouts at firefighters at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man shouts at firefighters at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and fire fighters try to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Military personnel and fire fighters try to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Clash at Madrid airport
Striking union workers clash with police at Barajas airport.
Know your presidents
The 43 men who have served as commander-in-chief.
The Pole of Cold
Photographer Maxim Shemetov spends two weeks in the extreme environment of the Oymyakon valley in northeast Russia, where the coldest temperatures in the...
Meteorite hits Russia
Over a thousand are injured after a meteorite explodes over Russia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.