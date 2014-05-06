Plane crashes into house
The tail section of a small plane is seen after it crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado, May 6, 2014. The pilot of the single-engine plane pulling an advertising banner walked away uninjured after crashing into an unoccupied home in suburban...more
The tail section of a small plane is seen after it crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado, May 6, 2014. The pilot of the single-engine plane pulling an advertising banner walked away uninjured after crashing into an unoccupied home in suburban Denver on Monday and set the building on fire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The wreckage of a small plane is seen after it crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The wreckage of a small plane is seen after it crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police enter a house through a window that a small plane had crashed into, in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police enter a house through a window that a small plane had crashed into, in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Neighbors look at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house as Aydon Austin rides his big wheel down the street in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Neighbors look at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house as Aydon Austin rides his big wheel down the street in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
National Transportation Safety Board inspectors look at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
National Transportation Safety Board inspectors look at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tim Hanlon, North Metro Fire Battalion Chief, looks at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tim Hanlon, North Metro Fire Battalion Chief, looks at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house is lifted by a crane in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house is lifted by a crane in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A worker manoeuvres the recovered engine of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A worker manoeuvres the recovered engine of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
National Transportation Safety Board inspectors look at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
National Transportation Safety Board inspectors look at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house is lifted by a crane in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house is lifted by a crane in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Farming a war-torn land
The struggle to wean Afghan farmers off opium production.
Lion cubs get dunked
Lion cubs try out their sea legs during a swim test at the Smithsonian National Zoo.
Inside a Philadelphia prison
The now-closed Eastern State Penitentiary housed about 75,000 inmates over 142 years of operation.
Welcome to Brazil
Views from the 2014 World Cup host cities.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.