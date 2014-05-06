Edition:
Plane crashes into house

<p>The tail section of a small plane is seen after it crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado, May 6, 2014. The pilot of the single-engine plane pulling an advertising banner walked away uninjured after crashing into an unoccupied home in suburban Denver on Monday and set the building on fire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>The wreckage of a small plane is seen after it crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Police enter a house through a window that a small plane had crashed into, in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Neighbors look at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house as Aydon Austin rides his big wheel down the street in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>National Transportation Safety Board inspectors look at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Tim Hanlon, North Metro Fire Battalion Chief, looks at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>The wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house is lifted by a crane in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A worker manoeuvres the recovered engine of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>National Transportation Safety Board inspectors look at the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>The wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house is lifted by a crane in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

