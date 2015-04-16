Plane graveyard
Old airplanes, including British Airways and China Airlines Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. Airlines park planes in the desert because the dry weather acts as a preservative,...more
Old airplanes, including British Airways and Evergreen International Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. The majority of the planes are used again or resold and the remainder are used for parts....more
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Old airplanes, including British Airways and Air New Zealand Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Old airplanes, including British Airways Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Old airplanes, including British Airways Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Old airplanes, including British Airways and China Airlines Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
