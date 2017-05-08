Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 8, 2017 | 8:00am EDT

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane landed on Sunday at NASA�s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane landed on Sunday at NASA�s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane landed on Sunday at NASA�s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 8
The X-37B, one of two in the Air Force fleet, conducted unspecified experiments for more than 700 days while in orbit. It was the fourth and lengthiest mission so far for the secretive program, managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. Photo taken October 2014. REUTERS/Boeing/Vandenberg Air Force Base/via Reuters

The X-37B, one of two in the Air Force fleet, conducted unspecified experiments for more than 700 days while in orbit. It was the fourth and lengthiest mission so far for the secretive program, managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office....more

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2014
The X-37B, one of two in the Air Force fleet, conducted unspecified experiments for more than 700 days while in orbit. It was the fourth and lengthiest mission so far for the secretive program, managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. Photo taken October 2014. REUTERS/Boeing/Vandenberg Air Force Base/via Reuters
Close
2 / 8
The orbiters "perform risk reduction, experimentation and concept-of-operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies," the Air Force has said without providing details. The cost of the program is also classified. Photo taken October 2014. REUTERS/Boeing/Vandenberg Air Force Base/via Reuters

The orbiters "perform risk reduction, experimentation and concept-of-operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies," the Air Force has said without providing details. The cost of the program is also classified. Photo taken October...more

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2014
The orbiters "perform risk reduction, experimentation and concept-of-operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies," the Air Force has said without providing details. The cost of the program is also classified. Photo taken October 2014. REUTERS/Boeing/Vandenberg Air Force Base/via Reuters
Close
3 / 8
Personnel in self-contained atmospheric protective ensemble suits conduct initial checks on the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle 1. Photo taken December 3, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Michael Stonecypher

Personnel in self-contained atmospheric protective ensemble suits conduct initial checks on the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle 1. Photo taken December 3, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Michael Stonecypher

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Personnel in self-contained atmospheric protective ensemble suits conduct initial checks on the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle 1. Photo taken December 3, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Michael Stonecypher
Close
4 / 8
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the U.S. military's X-37B spacecraft lifts off from launch complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the U.S. military's X-37B spacecraft lifts off from launch complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2012
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the U.S. military's X-37B spacecraft lifts off from launch complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
5 / 8
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle waits in the encapsulation cell of the Evolved Expendable Launch vehicle at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Florida, April,2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle waits in the encapsulation cell of the Evolved Expendable Launch vehicle at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Florida, April,2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Reuters / Saturday, December 04, 2010
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle waits in the encapsulation cell of the Evolved Expendable Launch vehicle at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Florida, April,2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
Close
6 / 8
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle taxis on the flightline during testing at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Florida, March 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle taxis on the flightline during testing at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Florida, March 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Reuters / Saturday, December 04, 2010
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle taxis on the flightline during testing at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Florida, March 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
Close
7 / 8
Technicians conduct post-landing operations on the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at Vandenberg Air Force Base, December 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Technicians conduct post-landing operations on the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at Vandenberg Air Force Base, December 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Reuters / Saturday, December 04, 2010
Technicians conduct post-landing operations on the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at Vandenberg Air Force Base, December 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Next Slideshows

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

May 08 2017
Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the...

May 05 2017
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

May 05 2017
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

May 05 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast