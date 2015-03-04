Edition:
United States
Wed Mar 4, 2015 | 8:50am EST

Plane overshoots Nepal runway

A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2015. According to local media, all passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Luggage is taken out from the Turkish Airlines plane lying on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A stranded passenger waits at Tribhuvan International Airport following the airport closure after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot a runway in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Deepak Malhotra (R), who along with his son Dikesh Malhotra were traveling on a Turkish Airlines plane that overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport, pose for a picture at their home in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A passenger makes inquiries with a Nepalese police officer at an airport help desk when the airport is closed after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot a runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Stranded passengers wait at the Tribhuvan International Airport as the airport is closed after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot the runway in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
