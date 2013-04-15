Plane skids into sea
A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police, April 13, 2013. All 108 passengers and crew miraculously survived when a Lion Air Boeing 737 missed the runway on...more
A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police, April 13, 2013. All 108 passengers and crew miraculously survived when a Lion Air Boeing 737 missed the runway on the balmy Indonesian resort island of Bali on Saturday and landed in the sea. REUTERS/Indonesian Police
A rescue team swims beside the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue team stands on the breakwater near a wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, April 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue worker stands at the door of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Indonesian Police
A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of a rescue team walk on a breakwater near the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a Lion Air Boeing 737 -800 airplane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, holds her baby as they undergo checks at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
