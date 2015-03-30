Plane slides off Halifax runway
An Air Canada Airbus A320 lies in the snow after it skidded off the runway at Halifax International Airport, Nova Scotia March 29, 2015. An Air Canada plane that suffered heavy damage in an accident in the east coast city of Halifax on Sunday landed...more
The landing gear lies in the snow. No one was killed in the accident that sent more than 20 passengers and crew to hospital. All but one of those treated had been released by later in the day, the airline said. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Crew members work on the Airbus A320. "They touched down 1,100 feet (335 meters) short of the runway, so I'd say they're pretty lucky," Mike Cunningham, an official with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada, told a news conference....more
TSB official Mike Cunningham said when the plane landed short it hit an antenna array and "this caused considerable damage to the aircraft and the main landing gear came off at that point." REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout
Mike Cunningham, who noted one of the plane's engines had also detached, said it was too early to draw any conclusions about the accident. He also said it was too soon to rule out weather as factor. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Transportation Safety Board investigator inspects an engine at the crash site. REUTERS/Andrew Vaughan/Pool
The accident happened shortly after midnight. Air Canada said the Airbus A320 flying from Toronto was carrying 133 passengers and five crew members. REUTERS/The Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout
Two RCMP officers use survey equipment in front of a broken antenna and a depressed part of a snow bank, where the plane may have made contact before it slid off a runway. "We at Air Canada are greatly relieved that no one was critically injured. Yet...more
Air Canada also said the weather was appropriate for a landing. It was snowing heavily at the airport at the time of the accident. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout
Passengers interviewed by local media described a "big flash" before landing and speculated the flight may have struck a power line. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout
The safety chute is deployed behind the damaged nose of the plane. TSB official Mike Cunningham said he believed a power line had been severed near the airport, which lost power after that. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Debris and a land gear lie at the site where the plane made impact. Photos posted online by the TSB showed the nose of the airline broken off and one wing badly damaged. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) recovered from the plane. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout
Earlier this month, a Delta Air Lines jet landing during a snowstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport also slid off the runway and struck a fence. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Transportation Safety Board investigators and airport firefighters work at the crash site. REUTERS/Andrew Vaughan/Pool
An Air Canada Airbus A320 lies in the snow after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout
Two RCMP officers use equipment to survey the site. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A tail of an Airbus A320 sits behind snow. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
