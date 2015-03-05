Edition:
Plane slides off runway at LaGuardia

Delta flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A passenger is wheeled on a stretcher through Terminal D by emergency medical services workers at LaGuardia Airport in New York March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Ambulances are seen at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal D during a snow storm in New York March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A firefighter and police officer view a Delta jet which skidded off the runway at LaGuardia airport in New York City March 5, 2015. REUTERS/NYPD Special Ops

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Members of a family, who said they were on Delta flight 1086 which arrived from Atlanta, embrace at the baggage claim area in Terminal D of LaGuardia Airport while awaiting their transport in New York March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Delta flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Monitors at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal D display canceled flights in New York March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Emergency medical services workers direct passengers towards an ambulance at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal D in New York March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A fireman walks past firetrucks at LaGuardia Airport in New York March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Delta flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
